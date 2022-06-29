Delegate investigating parallel office will be transferred from area

Federal delegate Bruno Calandrini, responsible for the investigation of the parallel office of pastors installed in the Ministry of Education (MEC), will be transferred from sector. The move is scheduled for July.

The Federal Police (PF) states that the transfer was formalized at the request of the delegate himself.

Calandrini will leave the Coordination of Investigations of Higher Courts, which takes care of investigations by authorities with jurisdiction in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to take over the Special Unit for the Investigation of Cyber ​​Crimes.

In a note, the PF also stated that he will continue to coordinate the investigation of the parallel office, which took former minister Milton Ribeiro to prison.

“The server himself expressed interest (still in May) in being moved to the new unit, where he will only go in July, remaining in the presidency of the Paid Access Op (IPL of the MEC) and other inquiries”, says the communicated.

Read the full statement from the Federal Police:

After negotiations started in May of this year, on 6/15/2022, DPF Calandrini was formally moved to DRCC/CGFAZ/DICOR/PF, where he will coordinate the Special Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Unit – UEICC, presiding sensitive investigative work of that unit.

The server himself expressed interest (still in May) in being moved to the new unit, where he will only go in July, remaining in the presidency of the Op. Paid Access (MEC IPL) and other CINQ/CGRCR/DICOR/PF surveys.

At the same time, another DPF was moved to replace the departure of DPF Bruno Calandrini from CINQ.