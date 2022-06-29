Delegate who arrested Milton Ribeiro is exonerated from the PF sector that investigates politicians | Policy

Deputy Bruno Calandrini, head of the investigation that investigates alleged influence peddling at the Ministry of Education and Culture (MEC), was exonerated from the Federal Police sector responsible for investigating authorities with privileged jurisdiction.

According to a note released this Tuesday (28) by the PF, Calandrini will continue to lead investigations into suspected fraud in the MEC.

The PF reported that it was Calandrini himself who asked, still in May, to leave the position he held in the Coordination of Inquiry in the Higher Courts.

The exchange was formalized on June 16, before the operation that arrested former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro, according to the PF.

According to the Federal Police, Bruno Calandrini will now coordinate the Special Cyber ​​Crimes Investigation Unit “presidering sensitive investigative work of that unit”.

Calandrini had denounced to colleagues from the PF, in an internal message, that he suffered interference in the execution of the operation in which the former minister was arrested (video below).

PF delegate says there was interference in the conduct of the Milton Ribeiro case

According to the delegate, there was a “superior decision” for Ribeiro not to be transferred to Brasília, according to a court order issued on Wednesday by a federal judge.

Due to the “superior decision”, the delegate wrote, he no longer had “investigative and administrative autonomy to conduct the Police Investigation of this case with independence and institutional security”.

“I told this to the Chief of the CINQ [Coordenação de Inquérito nos Tribunais Superiores, da Polícia Federal] yesterday, after knowing that, by superior decision, Milton Ribeiro would not be moved to Brasília and I will maintain the position that the investigation was hindered by choosing not to transfer Milton to Brasília in absentia of the judicial decision”, wrote the delegate in the message.

According to the delegate, the former minister was granted “honors that do not exist in the law”.

“The main target, in São Paulo, was treated with honors that do not exist in the law, despite the operational commitment of the Santos team that carried out the capture of Milton Ribeiro, and was guided, by this underwriter, to escort the prisoner to the airport in São Paulo for a trip to Brasília,” he wrote.

Understand what led to the arrest of a former minister and the request for an investigation against Bolsonaro

Read the full statement released by the Federal Police below:

After negotiations started in May of this year, on 6/15/2022, DPF Calandrini was formally moved to DRCC/CGFAZ/DICOR/PF, where he will coordinate the Special Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Unit – UEICC, presiding sensitive investigative work of that unit.

The server himself expressed interest (still in May) in being moved to the new unit, where he will only go in July, remaining in the presidency of the Op. Paid Access (MEC IPL) and other CINQ/CGRCR/DICOR/PF surveys.

At the same time, another DPF was moved to replace the departure of DPF Bruno Calandrini from CINQ.