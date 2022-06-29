Denise Rocha causes with sexy photos after debuting OnlyFans

Denise Rocha is the newest celebrity to join the OnlyFans. Known for having participated in The Farm 6the businesswoman and former parliamentary advisor has been causing an uproar among fans with her sexy photos. On Instagram, where it has more than 1.1 million followers, the ‘CPI Hurricane’ also posted some previews of its contents and excited netizens.

By advertising your profile on the platform, Denise said that she decided to fulfill the requests of her fans: “You asked so much and I made it: my OnlyFans with love for you”, she declared. It is worth remembering that, in the past, the muse has also posed naked in Playboy magazine.

In one of the photos published by the famous, she appears dressed as harlequin, a fictional character from DC Comics. However, in a much bolder version. In this ocasion, she posed without a bra, covering her breasts with a baseball bat. Provocative, the blonde still charmed with her tongue.

In another sexy click, Denise Rocha appears dressed as a police officer. Abusing boldness and sensuality, she lifted her butt and showed her powerful curves.

Check out other sexy photos of Denise Rocha:

