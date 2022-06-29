Depeche Mode reveals cause of death for Andrew Fletcher, founder of the band Rolling Stone

Dimitrius Vlahos (under supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 06/28/2022 at 10:36 am

Andrew Fletcherfounder and keyboardist of Depeche Mode, died from aortic dissection – the main artery of the heart. The news was given by the band itself in a note on social networks (via The Guardian).

The musician passed away at the age of 60 in May. in the declaration, Depeche Mode thanked the support and love shown by the public in recent weeks after the news: “It’s amazing to see all the photos, read your words and see how much Andy meant to you.”

“As you can imagine, these have been strange, sad and disorienting weeks for us to say the least. But we have seen all of your support and love, and we know that the family of Andy too,” they stated before reporting the cause.

“A few weeks ago, we received the test results, which the family asked us to share with you now. Andy suffered an aortic dissection at home. So even though he was far away, he died naturally and without prolonged suffering,” they continued.

The band also described an intimate ceremony of “celebration of the life” of Fletcher last week. Farewell was restricted to the closest people, including friends of the band and family of the musician.