Despite the new stumbling block, Embraer still trusts the E175-E2 model

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer faces a dilemma with its new generation E175-E2 regional jet. After flying for the first time in December 2019, still as part of its test programme, very little has changed in commercial terms, remaining without any orders.

The lack of clear signaling about the possibility of changes in the regulation of American regional aviation, the model’s main potential market, had already made Embraer pause the program in a few years, predicting its entry into service for 2027 or 2028, but now, this uncertainty increases even more. However, the manufacturer signals that it has the case under control.

Why the E175-E2 didn’t sell in the US

When the E175-E2 was conceived, it was known that it extrapolated a rule established in American regional aviation, called the “scope clause”, which determines that the aircraft of companies that provide regional services to large airlines cannot offer more than than 76 seats and not have a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of more than 39 tonnes. Although the Brazilian jet meets the first requirement, it extrapolates the second, as its MTOW is 44.9 tons.





Even so, Embraer went ahead with the project, arguing that it offers extra fuel savings and a gain in passenger comfort, attracting the attention of airlines. Just that, because with the current rule, no company could buy it.

The manufacturer, however, still believes that the regulation could change, but that still seems to be a long way off, because, as quoted by the investment portal Leeham News, the new negotiations for work agreements between unions and American airlines, in a challenging context of lack of employees for now and in the future, did not bear fruit as Embraer had hoped.

In summary, what is being designed now, and which will apply for the long term future, does not foresee any change in the infamous “scope clause”. This means that the level of uncertainty is heightened and this could even lead to a reaction from Embraer.





E1 very sold and E2 at zero

Embraer doesn’t even list the smallest member of the E2 family, the E175-E2, in its order overview. While the predecessor E175 with 840 orders and 697 deliveries is a success, the younger, more powerful and economical brother is bitter from the uncertainty of whether it will ever be sold. In this case, everything is a matter of “scope”.

But the company, however, is confident. In a statement to the German website aeroTELEGRAPH, a representative of the company said that “although it is difficult to predict when the scope clause will change, it was not to be expected that this would happen in this round of negotiations”. It continues: “This, and the need to reduce CO2 emissions and fuel costs, make the E175-E2 more attractive and perhaps create room for change in the next rounds of negotiations.”