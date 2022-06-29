Diego gains space and Flamengo opts for three ‘wheels’ and medallions return to Libertadores

After the 3-0 victory against América-MG last Saturday (25), which helped to rebuild the team from an unstable sequence in the Brazilian Championship and in the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo started to prepare for the next confrontation. For Libertadores, the red-black will return to the field against Tolima, from Colombia, this Wednesday (29), at Manuel Murillo Toro, at 21:30 GMT.

For the match, valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the continental competition, Dorival Júnior must promote changes in the Flamengo squad. The coach decided to maintain the structure with which the team has played in recent games and will give the starting lineup an opportunity for Diego Ribas to enter. The number 10 trained as the first midfielder and will partner with Thiago Maia and Andreas.

Important in previous seasons, the midfielder will only play his fifth game of the season as a starter. Before that, Diego had started the games against Madureira and against Fluminense, still in the Carioca Championship and both the return trip against Altos, in the Copa do Brasil, and in addition to him, other veterans such as Filipe Luís, David Luiz and Everton Ribeiro will be news in relation to the team that won America.

Willian Arão, with Covid, and João Gomes, suspended, opened space in the red-black midfield. With that, Flamengo selected by Dorival Júnior to catch Tolima has: Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Diego, Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira; Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Gabriel. The return game, which is worth a spot in the quarterfinals, will be at Maracanã, on the following Wednesday (6).