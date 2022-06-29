Diesel outperforms gasoline and becomes more expensive for the first time in 18 years

For the first time in 18 years, the price of diesel exceeded that of Gasoline. The numbers are a reflection of recent increases in international fuel prices that made Petrobras increase diesel by 14.3% and gasoline by 5.2% on June 18. The data are from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Read more: See how to save even with fuel prices rising daily

The average price of diesel at gas stations across Brazil reached an average of R$7.568/liter, while the average price of gasoline was R$7.390/liter. The increases were 9.6% and 2.2%, respectively. The state with the most expensive diesel was Acre, with stations selling the fuel at R$8,850/liter. The cheapest product found is Rio de Janeiro, with the item being sold at R$ 6,290/liter.

Diesel prices could rise further

Despite the government’s attempts to contain the increases, the forecast is that diesel prices will rise even more from the second half of the year. The reason is related to the replacement of Russian gas from Europe by fuel, an action arising from the sanctions imposed on Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

In addition, another factor involves the beginning of the holidays in the northern hemisphere, from July, which can increase the search for gasoline. The constant incidence of hurricanes in the US could also end up suspending fuel production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Petrobras under new management

When it comes to the domestic market, the federal government tries to stop the next rise in fuel prices. One of the measures was to change the command of Petrobras, which will be under the responsibility of Caio Paes de Andrade, confirmed as president of the state-owned company after his appointment to occupy the position was approved by the Board of Directors.

Remembering that before the last increase in diesel, the category of self-employed truck drivers was dissatisfied with the amounts charged for the product, increasing the possibility of a strike capable of stopping the country. To contain this situation, the government plans to issue a voucher to workers to compensate for this rise in fuel prices.