Dollar closes higher with external worsening and fiscal fears | Economy

The dollar closed higher on Tuesday (28), reflecting the worsening sentiment in international markets and the persistence of domestic fiscal fears.

The US currency rose 0.60%, sold at R$5.2649. At the maximum of the session, it reached R$ 5.2790. At minimum, it was R$5.1881. See more quotes. This is the highest closing level since February 4 (R$ 5.3206)

The Ibovespa closed down.

On Monday, the dollar closed down 0.37%, at R$ 5.2334. With this Tuesday’s result, started to accumulate a high of 10.80% in the month. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 5.56% against the real.

Understand what makes the dollar go up or down

What is messing with the markets?

In a sign of worsening appetite for global risk, Wall Street’s main indexes traded in the red on Tuesday, after data on US consumer confidence renewed fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell 4.5 points to a reading of 98.7, the lowest since February 2021, as inflation concerns led Americans to anticipate the economy will slow significantly or will even go into recession in the second half of the year.

At the beginning of the session, good humor prevailed in international markets after China loosened its quarantine rules and with the news that G7 leaders had agreed to study the placement of price caps on Russian oil and gas imports.

On the day’s agenda, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security announced that Brazil generated 277,000 formal jobs in May this year, against 197,400 in April.

The day before, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the worst moment of inflation in Brazil is over, noting that the country is very close to finishing all the work of raising interest rates to tame the rise in prices. Two weeks ago, the Central Bank raised the Selic rate by 0.5 percentage point, to 13.25% per year, and said that it foresees a new adjustment, of equal or lesser magnitude, at the August meeting.

Among the domestic uncertainties with the potential to affect markets, analysts cite the resurgence of fiscal risk amid proposals to increase public spending on the eve of the elections.

Local fiscal fears have gained strength since Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), rapporteur for the so-called PEC on Fuels, stated that the text will include in the Federal Constitution an increase of R$ 200 in the value of Auxílio Brasil, a readjustment of the aid -gas around R$ 70 and the creation of a “trucker voucher” for R$ 1,000.

Country risk grows more in Brazil than in other Latin American countries