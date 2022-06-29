Dorival adds to the list of absences from Flamengo for the duel against Tolima, for Libertadores

Flamengo enters the field this Wednesday (29), to face Tolima at 21:30 (GMT), at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué, Colombia, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conmebol Libertadores. However, for the important confrontation in the continental competition, the team will have to dribble an extra challenge: the embezzlement. The red-black team faces an outbreak of Covid-19.

Before entering the field, Mais Querido had seven athletes who tested positive for Covid-19, including Diego Alves, Matheus Cunha, Fabrício Bruno, Willian Arão, Matheus França, Daniel Cabral and Kauã. In addition to these, João Gomes is also out of the match, as he is suspended, Rodrigo Caio faces tendinitis in his left knee and Bruno Henrique, who underwent surgery to treat an injury to his right knee, are also absent for the opening game of the knockout stage.

But Flamengo’s problems for the duel don’t stop there, the team from Rio will not be able to count on the presence of coach Dorival Júnior, who was punished by Conmebol for unsportsmanlike attitude in the confrontation of the group stage of the Sudamericana against Independiente, when he still commanded Ceará. And the coach will serve suspension. Thus, the team will have the command of Lucas Silvestre in the duel against Tolima.

Even with several embezzlement, the idea is that Flamengo enter the field with the scheme of three midfielders, so Diego Ribas should be chosen to enter the midfield, he joins Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira to compose the trio of midfielders . More advanced, the coach should opt for Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Gabigol. In the defense, the starters must be David Luiz and Filipe Luís. Thus, Flamengo must enter the field with: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Diego, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Arrascaeta and Gabriel.