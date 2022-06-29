Electricity bill: Aneel will review approved tariff readjustments until May; rates reached up to 24% | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will review the tariff adjustments approved from February to May to consider in the calculation the return of taxes paid in excess by energy consumers in the past. The trend is that the readjustments, which in some cases reached up to 24% this year, are reduced.

The information was disclosed by the interim director general of Aneel, Camila Figueiredo Bomfim Lopes, during a meeting this Tuesday (28) of the agency’s board.

The return of taxes paid more by consumers was the object of a bill approved by the National Congress this month, in an offensive by Congress and the government to mitigate the readjustments of the electricity bill in an election year.

The project was sanctioned without vetoes by President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday (27). The publication appears in the “Official Journal of the Union” this Tuesday (28).

The same law that authorized the refund of amounts obliges Aneel to apply discounts in the tariff readjustments of energy distributors and to carry out an extraordinary tariff review in the case of those that have already gone through the readjustment process.

The terms of this return, however, will be defined by Aneel. In all, there is a balance of R$ 48 billion in tax credits to be used, as a result of taxes paid more by consumers in the tariff.

To g1, Aneel informed that a specific tariff review process was opened for each energy distributor that underwent readjustment at the beginning of this year.

In all, 13 energy distributors will have their approved tariff adjustments reviewed: Sulgipe (SE), Celpe (PE), Enel Ceará (CE), Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Cosern (RN), Energisa Sergipe (SE), Energisa Mato Grosso (MT), Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul (MS), CPFL Paulista (SP), CPFL Santa Cruz (SP, MG and PR), Enel Distribuição Rio (RJ), Light (RJ), Energisa Borborema (PB).

This was a demand from the National Congress, since the readjustments approved until May by Aneel were, on average, 18%. In some cases, they reached almost 24%, as shown by g1.

Questioned, Aneel says that the trend is that the adjustments applied are reduced.

The most recent readjustments, approved this June, have already considered the return of values, even before the law was sanctioned.

Therefore, explains Aneel, these distributors will not need to undergo an extraordinary review, as the calculation of tariffs has already considered the benefit. This is the case, for example, of Cemig (MG) and Enel São Paulo.

Understand your electricity bill

For years, the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS, state tax) was used as the basis for calculating federal taxes PIS and Cofins.

However, in 2017, the Federal Supreme Court ruled that ICMS could not form the basis of PIS and Cofins.

The extra tax paid was returned to the distributors in the form of a tax credit, to be deducted from the tariff readjustments, for the benefit of the consumer.