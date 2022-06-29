Eletro Queridinho is one of the biggest villains of the electricity bill; find out what it is

When you think about consumption electricity on the electricity bill in winter, everyone immediately remembers the shower as the main villain. However, one of the devices that consumes the most energy is the TV.

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) points out that almost 96% of Brazilian homes have a television set. TVs are electrical products and therefore consume energy and have a big impact on the monthly electricity bill. Therefore, it is worth learning how to reduce electricity costs with the TV.

What is the impact of TV on the electricity bill?

Although free-to-air television channels have lost a significant part of the prestige they had until recently. TV gained new platforms to display content, mainly due to the internet. Streaming services use the equipment for their users to watch movies, series, animations and documentaries.

Given the high number of televisions present in Brazil, it is natural to expect this device to be on for most of the time. The total consumption depends on the power of each TV and various settings that can be adjusted.

Learning to save on the electricity bill with the TV is essential to reduce monthly expenses. It is worth mentioning that modern TVs consume much less electricity than older models. Still, if they stay connected for a long time, the account can have a significant impact for national consumers.

Tips to save on the electricity bill with the TV:

1 – Keep an eye out

The first thing to do is calculate how much the TV set uses electricity per month. Just look for the consumption data in the device manual or search for the model on reliable sites on the internet. This way, you will be able to know what is the expense per hour that your TV generates. Then just multiply it by the number of hours it is on.

2 – Change the brightness settings

Go to your TV’s settings to change the brightness settings, especially if they are in automatic mode. The intensity of the colors of the image directly reflects on the expenses with electric energy. Prefer economy modes.

3 – Don’t sleep with the TV on

Many people have the habit of sleeping with the TV on and this can be one of the main causes of the increase in the light bill. Activate the “Sleep Timer” or just turn off electronic devices before bed.

4 – Size matters

Try to install equipment that is the ideal size for your room or room where it will be placed. This avoids buying TVs that are too big and use more electricity.