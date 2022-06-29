Eletrobras shares rise 6% with privatization and use of FGTS

The expectation is that the privatization of Eletrobras will generate R$ 67 billion over the next few years. Check out!

A little over 15 days after privatization, Eletrobras (ELET3) shares rose almost 6%. Eletrobras, it is worth remembering, is the largest electric energy company in Latin America.

With cash generation in the amount of R$33.7 billion, share prices returned by R$42.00, closing on the same day at R$44.38. This increase represents an increase of 5.67%. The operation has been the main one on the Brazilian stock exchange since the capitalization of Petrobras in 2012, when it moved R$100 billion.

Profitability

Thus, when comparing the gain that Eletrobras provided in the period of two weeks to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), the annual return already exceeds 3%. However, it should be considered that the profitability of the shares can also generate losses or devaluation.

high demand

The demand for using the FGTS to acquire Eletrobras shares was joined by 350,000 workers. Thus, with the high demand, the ceiling established for the use of resources, of R$ 6 billion, was exceeded by 50%, which meant that only 66.8% of the amount indicated for the investment was actually directed to the purchase of papers.

Use of FGTS for the purchase of shares

Workers with a balance in their FGTS accounts were able to invest up to 50% of the amount. Investment in fixed-income federal government bonds was 10%, with the majority going to common shares, with 90%.

With the settlement of the operation, the FGTS resources invested in Eletrobras will be credited to the investors. Therefore, they must appear in the bank or brokerage account.

Privatization of Eletrobras

Eletrobras is the largest electric power company in Latin America and the main one in Brazil. With privatization, the federal government ceased to be the majority shareholder, having only 45% of participation. However, it still has veto power in the deliberations on the bylaws.

Thus, the expectation is that the privatization of Eletrobras will generate R$ 67 billion over the next few years. This amount will be divided between government coffers (R$ 25.3 billion) and the Energy Development Account (R$ 32 billion).

