Emelec vs Atlético-MG: Conmebol releases VAR audio on Allan’s expulsion after elbow | athletic-mg

The Galo midfielder took the red straight in the 18th minute of the second half, after hitting the elbow in the face of Jackson Rodriguez, in a bid without a dispute over the ball. The Emelec player also ended up receiving a yellow card for headbutting Allan before the elbow.

Through the conversation, referee Fernando Rapallini, from Argentina, admits that he did not see the aggression on the field. He is then invited by VAR (Victor Carrillo, from Peru) to go to the monitor, where he makes the decision to send him off in just under a minute. See the transcript of the dialogue below.

Atlético and Emelec drew 1-1 at the George Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil. The return match will be next Tuesday, at Mineirão. Whoever wins advances to the quarterfinals to face the victor in the clash between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño.

Conversation between the referee and the VAR