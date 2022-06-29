Energy bill in Tocantins will have an average increase of 14.78% from July 4th | Tocantins

The electricity tariff in Tocantins will have an average readjustment of 14.78% as of next Monday, July 4th. The increase was fixed by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) during a meeting this Tuesday morning (28). For residential and commercial consumers, the percentage is a little lower, it was 13.68%.
The increase is made annually and aims to cover the costs related to the purchase of energy and transmission infrastructure. This year’s average percentage was well above 2021, when the average increase was 4.04%.
The adjustment applies to all consumer units and varies according to the type of customer.
- Residential and commercial customers (over 98% of consumers): 13.68%
- High voltage customers (industries): 15.85%
- Average effect: 14.78%
This new percentage also applies to low-income customers, although they continue to benefit from up to 65% off their electricity bill.
“It is important to note that customers classified as low-income need to keep their registration updated to guarantee the discount. Energisa is actively searching for families who have the profile to adhere to the Social Tariff”, explained Energisa’s economic regulation manager, Bernardo Athayde.
In Tocantins there are about 640 thousand consumer units in 139 municipalities. According to the concessionaire, the number of people benefiting from the social tariff grew from 56,488 in 2018 to 91,684 benefited by May this year.
