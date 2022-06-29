Ex-BBB Arthur Aguiar presents his daughter’s nanny with a car

Arthur Aguiar gives car as a gift to his daughter’s nanny (Photo: Reproduction)

The actor and former “BBB” Arthur Aguiar touched his followers by sharing on Instagram a video of the moment he presented Preta, the nanny of his daughter Sophia, with a car. The employee takes care of the girl, the result of the singer’s marriage to Maíra Cardi, since she was three months old. The car is an SUV-type model and its newest version costs about R$100,000.

– The way she takes care of our daughter when we’re not with Sophia is surreal, there’s nothing to pay for it. We are very lucky to have her in our lives. We are very grateful for her life. I hope that this new car brings many joys to her life and that she enjoys it in the best possible way. This is nothing compared to what she does here at home every day with our daughter – wrote Arthur in the publication.

Sophia appears very excited in the video helping to surprise Preta. The nanny is very happy with the gift and says it was the model she wanted to win. In the end, the two of them and Maira get into the vehicle to see what it’s like inside.

Arthur Aguiar gives car as a gift to his daughter’s nanny (Photo: Reproduction)

See what the house where Arthur Aguiar lives with Maíra Cardi is like: