[Exclusivo] Hyundai HB20 2023 is spotted close to launch

This afternoon (28) our team received a very pleasant surprise, coming from a Hyundai contact who is a reader of the Automobile World for PwD. This is the first sight of the HB20 compact hatch in the 2023 line, totally free of disguises.

There are only two photos, but enough to see what the main changes will be of the vehicle that will probably be baptized as the “new generation”, but which is nothing more than a facelift of the current model launched in 2019 and which carries a lot of controversy due to the dubious taste of its design, mainly front. And that is the main objective of the South Korean brand, to give the HB20 a style that will captivate again.

Well, the version of the screenshots is apparently the Vision with a 1.0 aspirated engine, so that’s why it lacks more details, such as alloy wheels and fog lights. Starting with the front, clearly inspired by the Hyundai i20, a compact marketed in other markets, with headlights having a similar shape and layout to what we have today, but a little wider.

The grille, in turn, is subdivided, with the upper horizontal part interconnecting the headlights, with the lower part located in the bumper and quite pronounced to the sides, being relatively similar to the VW Polo grille, but with its own internal elements. of the i20. With this, the bumpers are also completely new and bring a novelty: integrated turn signal lights.

Laterally, everything is the same, including the 15-inch hubcaps, at least in the version of the photos. The rear also brings many new features, including those inherited from South Korean brand SUVs, such as the Tucson. The lanterns maintain the current arrangement, but are thinner and are now interconnected by a piece of the same color, giving the impression of continuity between them, with the Hyundai emblem positioned just below.

The rear bumper, in turn, has a new lower frame that is extended to the edges and has the reverse and turn signal lights right above, which is another novelty in relation to the current model, as only the reverse is located in the rear bumper. bumper.

Mechanically, the naturally aspirated 1.0-liter engine must undergo recalibration to meet the new pollutant emissions standards and, consequently, may have new power and torque numbers – always combined with the five-speed manual transmission. In the top versions, the 1.0 turbo will continue to be present with 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm of torque combined with both a manual and automatic transmission, both with six gears.

More news may be officially revealed in the coming days, but probably only at its launch, which should take place in July, if the component crisis allows. Remembering that the HB20S will also be updated.

Photo gallery: Spotted New Hyundai HB20 2023