Family of teenager who had stroke fights for new consultation and exam by SUS – Novo Hamburgo





The family of teenager Deivid Jean Gonçalves Maciel, 15, who suffered a hemorrhagic cerebrovascular accident (CVA) in May last year and underwent free surgery, is experiencing a new stage of health care. A resident of the Boa Saúde neighborhood in Novo Hamburgo, the young man is waiting for an angiography – a radiographic examination of blood vessels – by the Unified Health System (SUS).















Sandro de Medeiros operated for free on Deivid Jean Gonçalves Maciel, victim of a stroke

Photo: Susi Mello/GES-Especial









His mother, housewife Cleonice Soares Gonçalves, 33, says she was informed by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) that the procedure could only be performed in a hospital in Canoas. However, she adds, she has not received information about the deadline.

This Tuesday (28), in a note sent to the report, the City Hall stated that “the patient is included in a list by the Novo Hamburgo Health Department” and that “the appointment with a neurologist at the Hospital de Canoas must be scheduled until the end of the first week of July”. After this consultation, the note says, the exam must be scheduled by the Canoense hospital itself, and the family must wait for contact.

Cleonice's concern is about the delay. She says that in May of this year, one year after the surgery, her son should have already undergone this radiographic examination. The procedure, she explains, is to see if Deivid has had any changes in the brain. The housewife adds that, because of the brain aneurysm, the young man should be receiving medical care. "I can't keep my hands tied in this case of his", she vents.
















