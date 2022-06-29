Fernanda Souza mentions routine with girlfriend: ‘Love transformations’ | celebrities

reproduction Fernanda Souza and Eduarda Porto

Even with more than 21 million followers on Instagram, Fernanda Souza has hinted that she is more interested in the real world than in the virtual one. In her profile, there were only three posts since she revealed her relationship with Eduarda Porto, her childhood friend, at the end of April. The last one was made on Tuesday, International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, with a video calling attention to the fight against prejudice.

Little present on the networks, Fernanda Souza has dedicated her time to other priorities, such as body and mind care and the recordings of the gastronomy reality show that she will present on a streaming platform.

“I wake up every day at 6 am. I’m very early in the morning, I like to wake up early. Sometimes I get up at 5:30 am to watch the sun rise, but it’s not routine. I usually wake up around 7 am. Not because I’m excited, but because I sleep I thank you for the good night’s sleep and for the day that is going to be amazing”, she said in an interview with “Harper’s Bazaar Brasil”.

The new routine and the search for self-knowledge are consequences of the sabbatical year that took place in 2019 and, later, of the pandemic: “Studying makes me understand that what I learn about myself and helps me a lot to understand how to act in relation to each thing, in all spheres of my life”.

Today, his day-to-day includes, of course, his girlfriend. If her schedule is more relaxed, she runs to Eduarda’s house in Barra, the same neighborhood in the West Zone of Rio where Fernanda lives, who doesn’t deprive herself of talking about her relationship:

“When my next day is less busy, I go to sleep at Duda’s house. It was because of self-knowledge that I understood how good talking about this subject is for me, it completely enlightened my relationship with my family and even helped me to welcome the discovery of a new love. The time invested in looking within brings loving and potent transformations. When you know and love yourself, you play who you are”.