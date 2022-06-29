Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis announce the birth of their first child | TV & Famous

Was born! 👶💙 Romeo, first child of Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cassio Reis , arrived in the world this Tuesday, 28/6, bringing a lot of joy! 😊🎉 The news was released on the couple’s networks and the family has already received a lot of affection from family, friends and fans.

Two days before the birth of Romeo, the actress posted a click on social media to mark the arrival at 9 months of pregnancy. 🤰🏻💕. Discreet, this was one of the few photos that the couple posted of the pregnancy, announced in February.

2 of 4 Famous friends celebrate the arrival of Romeo, son of Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Famous friends celebrate the arrival of Romeo, son of Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I believe that great joys happen in the middle of the way, and I had no idea how romantic it is for the couple when there is no doubt, when we read ‘pregnant’, written on the viewer. This gave us the real dimension that love is growing inside me, inside us!”, she wrote on social media at the time.

Between comings and goings, the couple has been together since 2013, when Fernanda took over the relationship at the press conference of the soap opera “Sangue Bom”. “It’s very good to recognize yourself in the other. We are dating, yes. I’m very happy,” she said at the time. In 2015, after a brief separation, the couple got back together and have been together ever since.

3 of 4 Fernanda Vasconcellos shows her 9-month old belly — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Fernanda Vasconcellos shows her 9-month-old belly — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

4 of 4 Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram