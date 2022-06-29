Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis’ baby is born! See the 1st photo:

Actress Fernanda Vasconcellos and actor Cássio Reis announced the birth of their son

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos and her husband, the actor Cassio Reis, became dads together officially! It turns out that the couple’s first child has just been born. The baby came into the world in a maternity hospital in São Paulo. For now, they have not released more information about the baby’s birth.

The famous became a first-time mom at the age of 37. Upon learning that she was pregnant, the actress did not hide her emotion. She even revealed, at the time, that she had never taken a pregnancy test before. So, when she saw the positive result, she was very excited about the news.

Throughout the sweet wait, the famous dads showed off several memorable moments for fans. Including the choice of layette, small details of the little room and even a very special baby shower. The event that revealed the name of their son was made for the benefit of the AACC (Association for Supporting Children with Cancer).

On social media, the dads told about the birth of Romeo with a beautiful photo. Cássio Reis published the famous click with the heir’s feet stamped on his arm. It is worth remembering that the newborn is the youngest of the actor. The artist is the father of a 14-year-old boy. Noah is the result of his former relationship with actress Danielle Winits.

Although they have not revealed further details, it seems that the baby was born between the 37th and 38th week of gestation, which is equivalent to the ninth month. Fernanda Vasconcellos was the first to appear with the baby on her lap. In a beautiful click, the actress is in the maternity bed, visibly very emotional. She holds her son on her lap and in one hand is a rosary.

“28/06/2022”, wrote Cássio Reis and Fernanda Vasconcellos in the caption of the image, indicating the date of birth. The dads even added the emoji of a blue heart. Fans, family and friends were all praise and melted by the beautiful image of mother and son.

Photographer André Schiliró wished: “God bless the family”. Actress Patricia Dejesus soon commented: “Aaaaai my heart. Congratulations, you beautiful ones!!!”. One netizen said: “All the love in the world to you, you beautiful! May this prince be light in your lives… May he have abundant health”.

Tell us what you think!