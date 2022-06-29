Filipe Toledo vibrates after tetra of the WSL Rio Pro: “We showed who’s boss here” | surfing

1 of 2 Filipe Toledo displays the Rio Pro Saquarema champion trophy — Photo: Thiago Diz/WSL Filipe Toledo displays the Rio Pro Saquarema champion trophy — Photo: Thiago Diz/WSL

– We showed who’s boss here. I would like to congratulate Samuel (Pupo), Ítalo (Ferreira), Yago (Dora) and all the Brazilians who participated in the stage. After this difficult moment that everyone went through, that many people were affected, being here is a victory. Even better with a Brazilian title – said Toledo.

“We showed who’s boss here”, celebrates Filipe Toledo

“Brazil is different”, thanks Filipe Toledo after winning

Biggest winner of the Rio Pro, with four victories, Filipinho praised the Brazilian fans. According to the world number 1, the energy coming from the sand motivated him to risk the air, which gave him a 10.00 in the final against Samuel Pupo.

– The crowd was strong and brought that incredible vibe. We hear everything from the sea and that motivates us a lot. Every year there is competition in Saquarema it’s this special atmosphere, this year was even better because of the 100% Brazilian semifinal. As for the aerial, I left everything for the final, I took a risk and I was very happy – he highlighted.

2 of 2 Filipe Toledo is Rio Pro champion in Saquarema — Photo: Thiago Diz/World Surf League Filipe Toledo is Rio Pro champion in Saquarema — Photo: Thiago Diz/World Surf League

+ See the best videos of the decisive day in Saquarema!

+ Saquarema stage had 10 from Toledo and Ibelli; see the top 5 scores

Qualified for the WSL Finals in advance, Filipinho stated that he will enter lighter in the two remaining stages towards the end of the regular season.

– Now it’s surfing without pressure, happy, the way I’ve surfed my whole life. But the focus remains, I want to keep surfing well to reach the Finals first. That’s my goal for the next steps,” she commented.

It’s 10!! Filipe Toledo gets maximum grade in the final in Saquarema

The World Tour returns next month with the Jeffreys Bay stage, in South Africa, between the 12th and 21st. In August, the Tour’s stop is Teahupoʻo, in Tahiti, the last competition before the WSL Finals, in September , in Trestles, California.