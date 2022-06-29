Filó opens the game about who is Tadeu’s biological father in Pantanal

Tadeu is not the biological son of José Leôncio in Pantanal.

Phylum (Dira Paes) will be completely stunned by the hint of gutta (Julia Dalavia) on the paternity of Thaddeus (José Loreto) in wetland. The engineer will even tell her ex-mother-in-law that the pawn does not seem to be a Leontius in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

Nervous at the suggestion of guttathe boy will decide to clean up the story with Phylum and will ask the mother if he is not the son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) in wetland.

She won’t talk and won’t tell her son the truth, continuing to keep the secret about the paternity of the character of Jose Loreto. It turns out that the pawn is not the son of the rancher as everyone thought. That’s because when she started having a relationship with the farmer she was already pregnant.

At the time, they started to get involved when José Leoncio was abandoned by Madeleine (Bruna Linzmeyer). She returned to Rio de Janeiro taking Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) newborn with her. The “King of cattle” became depressed and Phylum ended up saying that Thaddeus was his son.

KNOW WHY FILO DOESN’T KNOW WHO TADEU’S FATHER IS

The revelation regarding kinship will come to light in the next chapters of wetland. After all, not even Phylum do you know who is the father of Thaddeus. before meeting José Leoncioit is worth noting, the character of Dira Paes was a ‘currutela’ woman and ended up sleeping with several men in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

It is worth noting that José Leoncio always knew the truth. However, when he goes to divide his possessions, Thaddeus will be entitled to the pawn’s inheritance as well as the other two: Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Jove.

But before the final stretch, Phylum will decide to tell the truth to Thaddeus and will still claim that the son and José Leoncio they are not related by blood, but that does not make the boy any less the son of the farmer. She will even declare that she didn’t plan the farce and also wasn’t self-serving with the “King of Cattle”. She just wanted to help him get over his match. Jove.