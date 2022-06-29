Find out which senators signed the request for the creation of the CPI of the MEC

Opposition seeks to investigate alleged deviations and fraud that occurred in the Ministry of Education; installation of the collegiate depends on Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate

Pedro França/Senate Agency – 06/28/2022

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, in the center, filed the request for the installation of the CPI of the MEC this Tuesday



Opposition leader, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), filed this Tuesday, 28, an application for the opening of Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate alleged irregularities and deviations in the Ministry of Education (MEC). In all, there were 31 signatures – with four names more than the minimum required for the application to be submitted. “It is a robust request, showing that there is a desire in the Senate that this scandalous scheme that has been installed in the Ministry of Education be investigated. There is no doubt that a gang was installed in the MEC. There are strong indications that this gang’s schemes reach the Planalto Palace”, claimed Rodrigues. At this moment, the installation of the CPI depends only on the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). “The president of the Senate is a constitutionalist and knows that CPI is a minority constitutional right. To be installed, it only needs three requirements: number of signatures, determined fact and uptime. All three are contained here. President Pacheco was clear in saying that he would comply with the Constitution and the Senate’s Internal Rules. My expectation is that, in the next 48 hours, this request will be read by the Senate’s Bureau”, concluded Senado.

Check the list of the 31 senators who signed the request for the creation of the CPI of the MEC:

1. Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP);

2. Paulo Paim (PT-RS);

3. Humberto Costa (PT-PE);

4. Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES);

5. Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO);

6. Zenaide Maia (PROS-RN);

7. Paulo Rocha (PT-PA);

8. Omar Aziz (PSD-AM);

9. Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE);

10. Reguffe (União-DF);

11. Leila Barros (PDT-DF);

12. Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN);

13. Jacques Wagner (PT-BA);

14. Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA);

15. Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP);

16. Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB);

17. Veneziano Vital do Rego (MDB-PB);

18. José Serra (PSDB-SP);

19. Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM);

20. Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE);

21. Cid Gomes (PDT-CE);

22. Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE);

23. Dario Berger (PSB-SC);

24. Simone Tebet (MDB-MS);

25. Soraya Thronicke (União-MS)

26. Rafael Tenório (MDB-AL);

27. Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF);

28. Giordano (MDB-SP);

29. Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI);

30. Confucio Moura (MDB-RO);

31. Jarbas Vasconcelos (MDB-PE).