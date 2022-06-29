Fire at Santa Casa: firefighter found grandmother hospitalized – Gerais

Sergeant Felipe meets his grandmother during an incident at Santa Casa de Belo Horizonte (photo: Fire Department release)

Sergeant Felipe de Carvalho Tadeu, 34, was one of the members of the Fire Department deployed to respond to the fire that hit the 10th floor of Santa Casa de Belo Horizonte, this Monday (27/6).

Upon arriving at the scene, the soldier, along with his companions, began the process of evacuating patients from the 9th floor and the floor affected by the fire.

After removing the people from the 9th floor, Felipe found his grandmother, 92 years old, who had been hospitalized for five days, after undergoing surgery to remove her left leg due to complications from diabetes.

The place where the lady was staying had already been released by the corporation for the patients to return, without the need to remove her bed, which was in the process of extubation.

The soldier stayed with the family for a short time, returning to the aid and rescue of other patients from the place.

TRAGEDY

The fire at Santa Casa in Belo Horizonte, in the Center-South region of the city, on Monday night (6/27), scared patients and hospital staff.

But this was not the first. In the last 10 years, two other times the flames took over the building: 2012 and 2016. Despite this, this was the first time that there were victims.

The flames started on the 10th floor of the building, where the Intensive Care Center (ICU) is located. According to the Minas Gerais Military Fire Brigade (CBMMG), the fire started with a small explosion in one of the equipment in the hospital unit and later evolved into a fire.

As soon as the fire started, the building was evacuated and several patients had to abandon treatments. During the transfer of people to other emergency care units or other wards of the hospital, three deaths were confirmed.