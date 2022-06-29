Fire at Santa Casa: ‘I don’t want to die’, victim told son in audio – Gerais

One of the three patients hospitalized at Santa Casa who died this Monday (27/6), Cezar Freitas de Jesus, 51, was on the ninth floor when the fire started. Minutes before he died, he had sent an audio message to his son.
Cezar Jesus should be discharged later this week.
Another who died in the accident, Otvio Jordany Melo Rezende, 23, had been fighting Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for a year and a half. He was at Santa Casa to have a bone marrow transplant and caught an infection. According to his girlfriend, Julia Moura, the young man’s condition was stable.
“He was in the room facing the fire. Otvio couldn’t stand transport, getting out of the bed he was in. As the fire started in front of his room, he needed to be taken out of there. He died due to transport. He was fine. If not for the fire, he would still be here. He was confident of beating cancer, of getting well. But this tragedy happened,” he said.
the fire
Patients removed from the floor where the fire broke out were transferred to João XVIII and So Lucas hospitals.
In all, 931 patients were in Santa Casa at the time of the fire. 50 of them were on the floor that was hit. 21 were transferred to other hospitals and 29 were relocated within Santa Casa.