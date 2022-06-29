Fire at Santa Casa: ‘I don’t want to die’, victim told son in audio – Gerais

The Civil Police confirmed that another patient died due to the fire at the hospital. The body of the third victim has not yet arrived at the IML. (photo: Marcos Vieira) One of the three patients hospitalized at Santa Casa who died this Monday (27/6), Cezar Freitas de Jesus, 51, was on the ninth floor when the fire started. Minutes before he died, he had sent an audio message to his son.

“At the moment the fire started, he (Cezar de Jesus) sent desperate audio, saying that he did not want to die. My father had some devices to control heart beat. I think, in desperation, he took them off and left the room. The doctors found him on the third floor and tried to revive him, but without success,” said Rafael Fernando, son of Jesus.

Cezar Jesus should be discharged later this week.

Otvio Jordany Melo Rezende, just 23 years old, was undergoing cancer treatment at Santa Casa

(photo: reproduction) Another who died in the accident, Otvio Jordany Melo Rezende, 23, had been fighting Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for a year and a half. He was at Santa Casa to have a bone marrow transplant and caught an infection. According to his girlfriend, Julia Moura, the young man’s condition was stable.

“He was in the room facing the fire. Otvio couldn’t stand transport, getting out of the bed he was in. As the fire started in front of his room, he needed to be taken out of there. He died due to transport. He was fine. If not for the fire, he would still be here. He was confident of beating cancer, of getting well. But this tragedy happened,” he said.