Fla has not lost away in Liberta since ‘covid game’, there are 11 matches

Going through a moment of reconstruction, Flamengo faces Tolima in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Amid injuries, casualties due to covid and suspended coach, Rubro-Negro has a positive track record in the competition to overcome the challenges.

The last time Fla had so many dilemmas was just after their last defeat away from home in the continental tournament. In September 2020, Independiente Del Valle applied the biggest defeat of the carioca in the competition by winning 5-0, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, in Ecuador.

The result was not the only fact that shook the club’s structures, which saw an outbreak of covid spread through the delegation during their stay in Ecuador, which made the club enter the field well lacking in the two following matches. Overcoming adversity, Fla beat Barcelona de Guayaquil, for Libertadores, and drew with Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão.

The triumph in Guayaquil, on September 22, 2020, marks the beginning of Fla’s 11-game unbeaten streak playing as a visitor. Since then: eight wins and three draws. This season, in the group stage, there were two wins and a draw.

Now, in the knockout stage, Rubro-Negro hopes to maintain their recent fate and ignore the specter of the covid, as they did against Barcelona in 2020. This will be another path on the road to restructuring, which involves the need to pack season towards the goals seen as possible by Dorival.

“I guarantee you a lot of work, dedication and trying to rescue that happy and vibrant team that we’ve always seen. Something you can be sure we’re going to look for. Now, how will it happen, results, they are not predictable, you can’t measure You work, dedicate yourself, with intensity, with dedication, with dedication, this in all areas of the club. And the results, sometimes, are not what you deserve. Dedication and delivery will not be lacking, which is what we are doing. I just said, in football, heaven and hell are just a foot apart”, he said after the victory against América-MG.

DATASHEET:

TOLIMA x FLAMENGO

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Round of 16 first leg

Place: Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, in Ibague (COL)

Day: June 28, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Jesus valenzuela (VEN)

Assistants: George Urrego (VEN) and Túlio Moreno (VEN)

VAR: Andrés Wedge (URU)

TOLIMA: William Cuesta, Jonathan Murulanda, Julián Quiñones, José Moya, Junior Hernández, Bryan Rovira, Rodrigo Ureña, Luis Miranda, Daniel Cataño, Jeison Lucumí and Juan Caicedo. Technician: Hernan Torres

FLAMENGO: Santos, Rodinei, David Luís, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís, Diego Ribas, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Gabi. Technician: Lucas Silvestre