Flamengo sends sock sale to Serie A club | Flamengo

Published 06/28/2022 18:30 | Updated 06/28/2022 18:42

Flamengo will sell Hugo Moura to Athletico-PR Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico-PR Rio – Flamengo will definitively sell midfielder Hugo Moura to Athletico-PR. This Tuesday, Rubro-Negro was informed that Hurricane will exercise the clause in the contract to acquire 50% of the economic rights of the steering wheel, which was on loan until the end of the year, for 1.2 million euros (R$ 6 .6 million). The information was initially disclosed by the website “GE”.

The clubs are now discussing only the form of payment to formalize the transfer until next Thursday. Despite Hugo being on loan until December, Athletico-PR wanted to take advantage of a discount provided for in the contract for purchase in the first half, since the midfielder is in a good phase. If it waited for the end of the year, Hurricane would have to pay 1.5 million euros (R$ 8.3 million).

Hugo Moura was loaned to Athletico-PR at the beginning of the season. Since then, he has played in 20 matches, including 19 as a starter, and scored two goals. Revealed by Flamengo, he never established himself in the Carioca team, but was champion of Libertadores and Brasileirão in 2019, of the 2020 Brazilian Supercup, and captain in the conquest of Copinha in 2018.