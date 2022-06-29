Fluminense confirms Fred’s farewell on the 9th, in a game against Ceará

Fluminense confirmed, tonight (28), that Fred will say goodbye on the 9th, in the duel with Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship. The striker’s contract with Tricolor runs until July 21 and, after this period, he will retire.

On social networks, the club released a video calling for the game, with some marks of the player with the Flu shirt and also in his career.

“The idol who accompanied us, moved us and loved us so much, will stop on the 9th, as it had to be, in the match against Ceará”.

Fred returned to Fluminense in June 2020, for the second spell. At the time, he arrived at the headquarters, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, after a bike tour that started in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais.

— Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) June 28, 2022

In Laranjeiras, he won the 2010 and 2012 editions of the Brazilian Championship and the 2012 and 2022 Cariocas. He is the second highest scorer in the history of Tricolor, and the highest in official games, with 198 goals. In addition, he is the top scorer in the history of the Copa do Brasil, with 38 goals, and the second highest in the history of the Brazilian, with 157.