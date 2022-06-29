Fluminense has ten players at the end of their contract; see the situations

The month of June is ending and many Fluminense players will enter the last six months of their contract. There are nine in total. The club has ten, including Fred, at the end of the contract, but the striker will end his career in two rounds.

Among the players who will enter the final stretch of contract, Fábio is on the rise. His contract ends in December and the veteran goalkeeper is a starter. Nonato is also doing well, but he is on loan with Internacional and, for an eventual renewal with the midfielder, an agreement with the Colorados will be necessary. Others on loan are left-back Pineida (Barcelona de Guayaquil) and midfielder Nathan (Atlético-MG). Both are reserves.

In addition to them, the reserves Luccas Claro, Matheus Ferraz, Muriel and Wellington will also have their contracts ending in December. Left-back Marlon is another one on the list, but he is leaving for Turkish football. Check the link:

Fábio: 12/31/2022

Fred: 07/21/2022

Non-born: 12/31/2022 (loan)

Luccas Claro: 12/31/2022

Pineida: 12/31/2022 (loan)

Marlon: 12/31/2022

Matheus Ferraz: 12/31/2022

Muriel: 12/31/2022

Nathan: 12/31/2022 (loan)

Wellington: 12/31/2022