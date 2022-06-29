Fluminense releases information about tickets for Fred’s farewell game

Fluminense released, on Tuesday night, information about ticket sales for Fred’s farewell game. The match that will mark the retirement of the tricolor idol will be on July 9, a Saturday, against Ceará, at Maracanã, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.

This Wednesday will be the beginning of check-ins for members. Check all the information:

ATTENTION!

– Fluminense members will have the following modalities of access to the stadium available: membership card it’s the e-ticketin addition to traditional ticket

– Non-members must necessarily withdraw the ticket at one of the points of sale

IMPORTANT!

As promised by Fluminense in the early days of the pandemic, the club will grant members an extra discount on tickets according to the number of games played behind closed doors in proportion to the period in which the member was compliant. Discounts will be applied according to the following regulation.

CHECK-INS AND ONLINE SALE

The opening of sales will follow the following order of priority:

partners

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Família / Maraca + / Maraca + Family / Football Package – 06/29 (Wednesday), at 12 pm

– Archiba 60% / East Root / Games Package – 01/07 (Friday), at 12 pm

– Warrior – 03/07 (Sunday), at 12 pm

sales in nense.com.brin the “Tickets” tab

Fluminense non-members and visiting fans: 04/07 (Monday), at 21:00

– Sales to non-members in fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

– Sales for visiting fans in footballcard.com

Closing of online sales: 7/9 (Saturday) at 2pm

WITHDRAWAL OF TICKETS

Ticket withdrawal is mandatory for non-members. Anyone who needs to exchange a ticket must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID and the ticket voucher, in addition to the card used for the purchase (if the purchase was made with a third-party card, present a copy of the card, copy of the cardholder’s document and the cardholder’s own handwritten statement authorizing the withdrawal).

VALUES

SOUTH SECTOR

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 20

– Warrior – BRL 45

– East Root – R$ 60

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

LOWER EAST SECTOR

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 20

– Warrior – BRL 40

– East Root – BRL 50

– Whole – BRL 50

– Half price – R$ 25

UPPER EAST SECTOR

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– East Root – BRL 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 10

– Warrior – BRL 20

– Whole – BRL 30

– Half price – R$ 15

WEST SECTOR

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 30

– Warrior – BRL 60

– East Root – BRL 80

– Whole – BRL 80

– Half price – R$ 40

NORTH SECTOR

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 20

– Warrior – BRL 45

– East Root – R$ 60

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

MARACANÃ SECTOR MORE (This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included)

– Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – BRL 0

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Arquiba 60% / Warrior / East Root / Football Package / Games Package – R$ 350

– Whole – BRL 350

– Half price – R$ 212.50

– Attention, members who will access the Maracanã Mais sector with e-ticket! In order to provide more security for fans, to enter the stadium it will be necessary to present an official identification document with photo.

IMPORTANT:Members of the Arquiba Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors, except Maracanã Mais. Members of the Maraca + Family plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors of the stadium.

NORTH SECTOR (VISITING FANS)

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

ATTENTION! The South, Lower East, East and Upper and Maracanã Mais sectors will initially be opened. Then the North and West sectors will be available.

FREE:

– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket pick-up.

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

SALE AND PICK UP POINTS



Fluminense fans:

Laranjeiras – Fluminense Headquarters (Rua Álvaro Chaves, 41)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 8 pm

Maracanã – Ticket Office 1

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (09/07), from 10 am to the end of the first half

Plaza Shopping Niterói – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Quinze de Novembro, 8)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Nova América – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr, 126, Loja 1406)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Caxias Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rod. Washington Luiz, 2895)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Madureira – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Portela, 222)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Barra Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. das Américas, 4666, Store 259)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Partage Shopping São Gonçalo – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Presidente Kennedy, 425, Loja 321)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

TopShopping Nova Iguaçu – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Governador Roberto Silveira, 540, Quiosque 112)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Copacabana – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Barata Ribeiro, 458, Store D)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 6 pm

Bangu Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Fonseca, 240, Kiosk 9A)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Park Shopping Campo Grande – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Monteiro, 1200, Store 206)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Américas Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. das Américas, 15500, Store 111 A)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Cabo Frio – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Henrique Terra, 1700)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Norte Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Dom Helder Camara, 5474)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Ilha Plaza Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Maestro Paulo Silva, 400, Store 208)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Tijuca – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Maracanã, 987)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Grande Rio – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Maria Soares Sendas, 111, Store 207)

– Tuesday (05/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (06/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Thursday (07/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Friday (07/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Visiting fans:



Maracanã – Access E

– Saturday (09/07), at the opening of the gates



ACCESS TO THE STADIUM

– Entry with food and drinks into the stadium is prohibited

– Gates will open at 4pm