Gabriela Prioli and Thiago Mansur announce pregnancy and she shows off her belly

Presenter Gabriela Prioli and musician Thiago Mansur will be dads for the first time

the presenter Gabriela Prioli revealed, on his social networks, that he is expecting a baby! she and the musician Thiago Mansur will be dads for the first time. The couple has been together for seven years. They told the beautiful news on their profiles at Internet.

In a beautiful click, they gathered three pairs of white sneakers – the one for mom, dad and the heir. In the following image, the baby’s shoe appears next to the paw of the family dog.

“Three whole lives fit (Bolt intervenes: “four fits!”)”, he joked. Gabriela Prioli, in the caption of the publication. It didn’t take long for fans and friends of the couple to fill the post with comments and congratulations.

“Dindinha kept silent the secret of millions, huh… I didn’t even tell my mother”, assured the singer Anitta. Digital influencer Mariana Goldfarb was surprised: “I can’t believe it. Congratulations!”. Dancer Lorena Improta said: “Congratulations, my love”. Angelica wished: “Congratulations, lots of light family”.

Shortly after the announcement, the couple recorded a video thanking the messages. “We are very happy that you share with us the happiness for this very special moment, one of the most important in our lives. It has been a smooth, delightfully surprising journey.” Gabriela Prioli.

She revealed that the two were trying to get pregnant. But, as they had not been able to, they thought of leaving the baby’s arrival later. So Mom even thought about freezing her eggs. The famous is in the 14th week of pregnancy and the baby is due in December. For now, they still don’t know if the firstborn will be a boy or a girl.

“A lot of people know that Gabi lost her father when she was six years old, but I don’t think everyone knows that I lost my father when I was six months old. So I’m going to live something I’ve never lived. I’m very happy and very excited for it”, said Thiago.

