Gabriela Prioli announces her first child’s pregnancy: “Three whole lives”







Together for seven years, Gabriela Prioli announces pregnancy of her first child with Thiago Mansur. Photo: Instagram/@grabrielaprioli/Estadão

This Tuesday, 28, Gabriela Prioli used her Instagram profile to announce that she is pregnant of her first child with the musician Thiago Mansur. The presenter published a photo with three sneakers, one being a baby.

“Three whole lives fit,” he wrote in the publication’s caption. She also added that, with the couple’s dog, there are four lives.

In the comments of the publication, fans, family and friends of the presenter celebrated the news. “Dindinha kept silent the secret of millions, huh… I didn’t even tell my mother”, wrote Anitta. “And I’m going to be a grandmother. I’m the happiest grandmother ever,” commented Marta Prioli, Gabriela’s mother. “Congratulations”, wished Jeniffer Nascimento.

Gabriela and Thiago have been together for seven years and in a video posted on their profile, they talked about how this new moment has been.

“This is one of the most important moments of our lives and we are very happy to know that there are so many people sharing it with us”, said Gabriela Prioli, 14 weeks pregnant.

Still not knowing the sex of the baby, they await this information very calmly and the forecast is that it will be born in December 2022.

“A lot of people know that Gabi lost her father when she was six years old, but I don’t think everyone knows that I lost my father when I was six months old. So I’m going to live something I’ve never lived. I’m very happy and very excited about it. falling more and more in love with this growing family. Only Bolt [o cachorro] who has mixed feelings”, said Thiago.