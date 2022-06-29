Gasoline is cheaper in SC after tax change; price dropped up to 60 cents

Gasoline became cheaper this Tuesday (28) and surprised drivers who went to gas stations to fill up their vehicle in Santa Catarina. The price of a liter fell by around R$ 0.69 in some establishments, while others should apply the reduction until Thursday (30).

​> Access to receive news from Joinville and region by WhatsApp​

In Joinville, the average price of gasoline was R$ 7.04 last week, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Now, the value can be found below R$ 6.40, which represents a drop of approximately 10% in the liter.

In Florianópolis, the average price was R$7.36 and now it can be found below R$6.90. In other cities in the North region and on the coast of Santa Catarina, the price of a liter of gasoline reached R$ 6.19 at some gas stations.

According to the Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union (Sindipetro-SC), the fall in value happened after the federal government removed taxes on gasoline, such as PIS, Cofins and Cide – the measure is valid until the end of the year.

— Since Friday, distributors have been paying in installments. [a redução no preço] for resellers, which are passing on to the final consumer. Until Thursday, the distributors will pass on all the values ​​— explains Luiz Antonio Amin, president of Sindipetro.

The union also expects a further drop in price as soon as the state government reduces the Tax on Goods and Services (ICMS) on gasoline from 25% to 17%. According to Amin, it would be possible to reduce the value by up to R$ 0.46.

Read too:

​ICMS ceiling is electoral proposal that keeps gasoline expensive​

​Diesel is more expensive than gasoline at stations in Florianópolis and reaches R$ 8​