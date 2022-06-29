Gasoline is cheaper in SC after tax change; price dropped up to 60 cents

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Gasoline is cheaper in SC after tax change; price dropped up to 60 cents 1 Views

Gasoline became cheaper this Tuesday (28) and surprised drivers who went to gas stations to fill up their vehicle in Santa Catarina. The price of a liter fell by around R$ 0.69 in some establishments, while others should apply the reduction until Thursday (30).

> Access to receive news from Joinville and region by WhatsApp

In Joinville, the average price of gasoline was R$ 7.04 last week, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Now, the value can be found below R$ 6.40, which represents a drop of approximately 10% in the liter.

In Florianópolis, the average price was R$7.36 and now it can be found below R$6.90. In other cities in the North region and on the coast of Santa Catarina, the price of a liter of gasoline reached R$ 6.19 at some gas stations.

According to the Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union (Sindipetro-SC), the fall in value happened after the federal government removed taxes on gasoline, such as PIS, Cofins and Cide – the measure is valid until the end of the year.

— Since Friday, distributors have been paying in installments. [a redução no preço] for resellers, which are passing on to the final consumer. Until Thursday, the distributors will pass on all the values ​​— explains Luiz Antonio Amin, president of Sindipetro.

The union also expects a further drop in price as soon as the state government reduces the Tax on Goods and Services (ICMS) on gasoline from 25% to 17%. According to Amin, it would be possible to reduce the value by up to R$ 0.46.

Read too:

ICMS ceiling is electoral proposal that keeps gasoline expensive

Diesel is more expensive than gasoline at stations in Florianópolis and reaches R$ 8

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Mega-Sena 2495, Lotofcil 2558: lottery results (28/6) – Nacional

Mega-Sena has an accumulated prize of R$ 31 million this Tuesday (photo: State of Minas) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved