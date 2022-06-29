Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Partner Convicted of Facilitating Sex Offenses, Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison | World

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Partner Convicted of Facilitating Sex Offenses, Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison | World 1 Views

Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman convicted by the US court for helping the late financial adviser Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors, received her sentence on Tuesday: 20 years in prison.

A turned out to be less than the 30 to 55 years demanded by the prosecution.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty in December of sex trafficking minors for Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is found guilty of sex crimes

Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is found guilty of sex crimes

His lawyers had asked the court for leniency, citing a traumatic childhood. They also claimed that she was wrongly accused, as Epstein escaped trial by committing suicide in a New York prison in 2019.

In the document filed last week with the New York court, the prosecution argued that Maxwell should be sentenced to between 30 and 55 years in prison because he showed “a complete lack of remorse” for his crimes, wrote Manhattan court prosecutor Damian Williams. .

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein — Photo: AFP; Reuters

“Instead of showing a sign of responsibility, the accused makes a desperate attempt to shift the blame elsewhere,” he said.

“Maxwell was an adult who made her own choices. She chose to sexually exploit many minors” and “chose to conspire with Epstein for years, working as criminal partners causing devastating harm to vulnerable victims,” ​​he added.

Daughter of former British media mogul Robert Maxwell, she has been in prison since 2020.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Maxwell was key in Epstein’s scheme to recruit young people for massages, during which he abused them.

The socialite was found guilty of 5 of the 6 counts, which could lead to her spending the rest of her days in jail.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Cássio, top 10, was the best of Corinthians against Boca – 06/28/2022

In 2009, I wrote a book called “The 11 greatest goalkeepers in Brazilian football”. Even …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved