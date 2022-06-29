Globo reporter speaks out after making a diagnosis of the disease public

This Tuesday (28), Renata Capucci spoke about the disease, after revealing a diagnosis of Parkinson’s. In a report to O Globo, the reporter for Fantástico spoke about the importance of making her fight for the disease public. The journalist also explained that it has been four years of mixed feelings, since she discovered the disease, and revealed the symptoms she had.

“I had been working on the idea of ​​’coming out of the closet’ with Parkinson’s for a while. I wanted to get rid of this secret because I felt like I was living a double life: a Renata with whom I knew about the disease and another who hid Parkinson’s. But everything has its own It was four years in which I went through different phases since the diagnosis. The revolt, the deep sadness, the anger. Until you realize that being like this doesn’t bring you anything positive, on the contrary, “he said.

“Inertia is a great enemy of this disease, in fact, of any disease. My symptoms started mild, at the beginning of 2018. I felt the toes of one of my feet contract and at the same time I started to limp, without realizing it. Only later did I understand that It was actually my left leg moving slower than my right.” Renata Capucci

Renata reported the process she had since the beginning of the symptoms, in 2018, when she participated in the Globo Pop Star program. The journalist said that she looked for ways to lessen the effects of Parkinson’s.

“I sought physiotherapy, osteopathy. I had no idea that it could be something more serious. I had a clinical examination with a neurologist. And then an MRI of the head and spine. The pump came. In the room, the doctor said: “you have Parkinson’s.” I said: “what’s up, doctor, I’m 45 years old!!” It was very, very heavy to receive this news. I cried, I screamed, I asked myself: why? What would happen to me? How would I evolve? Not knowing, not controlling is maddening,” she explained.

