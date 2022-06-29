Gone, Premier League? English club schedule meeting and advance for Neymar

Apparently, Neymar’s time at PSG has come to an end. Yesterday, the newspaper El País stated that the Brazilian was informed by the Parisian club that he is out of the plans for the team’s new project, which passes through the hands of director Luís Campos.

Thus, the ace is getting closer and closer to ending his visit to Paris. It is worth mentioning that the president of the team, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, had already ‘indicated’ this departure. A few days ago, the representative deflected when asked about Neymar’s future.

Neymar can paint at Chelsea

The ace can even head to the Premier League and more precisely to Chelsea, returning to work with Thomas Tuchel. The London club, which forwarded the also Brazilian Raphinha, can make significant advances for the number 10 of the selection.

The Daily Express even highlights that the new owner of the Blues, Todd Boehly, will have a meeting with his coaching staff – including Tuchel, and, if approved, the club will make a move for Neymar. It is the best placed team at the moment.

Despite having returned to a high level in 2022, Neymar’s season was one of the worst of his career. There were only 28 games played, with 13 goals and 8 assists, not even being considered for the Golden Ball.