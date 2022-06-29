Governing senators want to use CPIs queue to try to avoid investigation into MEC | Policy

In a strategy to oppose the creation of the CPI of the MEC, government senators defend that the commission destined to investigate irregularities in the Ministry of Education should only begin after the “emptying” of a list of other requests already presented.

The measures were already being dealt with behind the scenes and were made official this Tuesday (28), the same day that the opposition filed the request for opening the CPI aimed at investigating allegations of corruption and influence peddling at the Ministry of Education.

Now, it is up to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to read the CPI of the MEC in plenary to give approval to the creation of the collegiate.

Senators Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), government leader, Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM) and Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE) sent letters to Pacheco asking him to follow a chronological order in the creation and installation of CPIs, giving priority for those at a more advanced stage of processing.

The measure, in practice, would leave the CPI of the MEC at the end of the “queue”. To g1, the General Secretariat of the Senate Bureau informed that there are two CPIs filed pending reading in plenary.

CPI on Drug Trafficking, presented by Senator Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE) in April;

CPI on Unfinished Works, presented by government leader Carlos Portinho, also in April.

In addition to them, there are two others that have already been made official in plenary, but are still awaiting installation. Are they:

CPI on Illegal Deforestation in the Amazon

CPI on Burning and Deforestation in the Legal Amazon

The reading of both took place in November 2019.

In the opinion of government senators, respect for the chronological order could make the installation of the CPI of the MEC unfeasible due to the distribution of members.

The Senate’s bylaws do not provide for a maximum number of parliamentary inquiry committees that can operate in parallel, but establish that a senator may only be part of two CPIs – one as a titular member, the other as an alternate.

The opposition, on the other hand, denies this rule and emphasizes that, for the creation of the collegiate, it is enough to fulfill the requirements – such as the number of signatures and the fact that will be investigated.

“As for the order of CPIs, the government will have to improve a little in the order of arguments to obstruct it. CPI has no chronological order, CPI is a constitutional right of the minority. Got the signatures, installs. There can be 20, we do them all, no problem”, said Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), author of the CPI of the MEC.

“The duel with CPI fakes, we will not fall into that trap. We want a real CPI to work – this one”, added the senator.

In a letter sent to Pacheco, the government leader in the Senate defends the installation of the CPI das Obras Inacabadas and the Fies (Fund for Financing Higher Education Students).

The collegiate would aim to investigate possible irregularities in unfinished works during the Lula, Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer governments, and, in addition, an alleged scheme of embezzlement of R$ 1 billion to 20 higher education institutions through Fies.

The request for the creation of the CPI was filed in April, with the support of 27 senators. According to him, Rodrigo Pacheco’s “omission of reading” “hurts the right of parliamentarians who support the election”.

“Its effectiveness cannot be conditioned by the will, but by those senators who signed the CPI request and which meets all the constitutional requirements”, he said in the letter.

Senator Plínio Valério argues, also in a document sent to Pacheco, that the CPI intended to investigate the performance and receipt of public resources for non-governmental organizations has already been exceeded once and cannot be exceeded again by the CPI of the MEC. The application has been waiting for a referral since 2019.

“It is neither regimental nor legal that it is again passed over by other requirements for the creation of CPIs, much more recent and not even read in plenary. The hypothesis of being run over once again, which I do not want to believe, given the sense of justice and Your Excellency’s legal expertise [Rodrigo Pacheco]would bring the painful impression that there are senators more important than others, which would be deeply negative for the Brazilian parliament”, he said.