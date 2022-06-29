Government announces tax reduction and gasoline price in ES should fall R$ 0.36

Photo: Giovani Pagotto/Governo-ES





Reporting: Tiago Alencar

As of the 1st of next month, the rate of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels in Espírito Santo will be reduced by 10%, from the current 27% to 17%. The state government signed, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (28), a decree that meets the Federal Complementary Law 94, of 2022, sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

With the measure, the price of gasoline at gas stations in Espírito Santo may have a reduction of R$ 0.36 per liter of fuel. In the case of ethanol, the value may have a reduction of up to R$ 0.38.

According to the federal rule, the maximum amounts of tax that can be levied on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and public transport were between 17% and 18%, items that are now considered essential when receiving taxes.

With the signing of the decree, Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB) complies with what is required by federal law. Unlike the Espírito Santo state executive, other governors from 11 states of the federation have filed lawsuits against the rule imposed by the Bolsonaro government.

Before talking in detail about the application of the tax reduction, Casagrande recalled that the State had already frozen ICMS on fuel since September last year, when the Weighted Average Price to Final Consumer (PMPF) was suspended, causing the loss with the collection in Espírito Santo to reach R$ 300 million.

Despite adhering to the rule, the governor made a reservation, noting that the measures imposed by the Planalto may not be enough to contain the rise in prices of products included in the ICMS reduction. “Even though they are important, these tax measures may not be enough to contain this rise in prices. Other actions need to be taken by the federal government and the national Congress,” said the representative.

Losses

With the effectiveness of the measure, the State Executive projects that, in the next six months, the State and the 78 municipalities will stop collecting R$ 1.14 billion. “We will have to compensate for this somehow. This year we will use the surpluses from previous years and the excess collection, which is a little better than expected. For next year, our team will have to think about new measures”, he said. Big house.

Also present at the press conference, the Secretary of State for Finance, Marcelo Altoé, recalled that, before the government joined, the topic was the subject of many debates over the last few months. “We participated in several meetings with representatives of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Congress, the Ministry of Economy and other units of the federation so that the impact on Espírito Santo was as small as possible”, he reported.

calculations

According to the calculations made by the Ministry of Finance (Sefaz), the measure will have an impact of R$ 866 million by the end of the year. “Unfortunately, it is an impact that will be felt by the municipalities, which receive 25% of the entire ICMS collected by the State. There will also be an impact on Health and Education, areas financed with resources from ICMS”, concluded Altoé.

The forecast is that the reduction of the ICMS rate will be published in tomorrow’s edition of the Official State Gazette.