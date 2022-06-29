Government creates ‘task force’ to monitor fuel reduction

A Provisional Measure (MP) is being prepared by the federal government to ensure that final consumers actually receive the amounts of tax exemptions on fuel prices.

In this sense, the new text will determine that legal entities involved in the production, import, distribution and resale of fuels pass on discounts to Brazilians. Inspection of compliance with the measure will be under the command of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Complementary Law 194, recently enacted, limited the ICMS to 17% on gasoline, diesel and other items, such as electricity, public transport and telecommunications. Two Brazilian states have already joined the tax cut, namely São Paulo and Goiás.

Oversight

According to the new text, a kind of “task force” will be created formed by the following commands to monitor compliance with the measure. It will include representatives:

From the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP);

From the National Consumer Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security;

From the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil of the Ministry of Economy;

From the Administrative Council for Economic Defense; bodies that are part of the National Consumer Defense System; and

From bodies that are part of the Brazilian System for the Defense of Competition.

The new MP rules will allow inspection agents to request the use of police force to ensure compliance with the transfer to consumers. The ANP may request the authorities to waive the tax burden, in addition to the tax documents issued by the violator or intended for him.

payment of fine

The punishment for those who fail to pass on the amount equivalent to the exemption will be a fine between R$ 20 thousand and R$ 5 million. In addition, violators may also be subject to other sanctions, namely: