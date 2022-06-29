Government launches offensive in Congress and in the Supreme Court against MEC’s ​​CPI

posted on 06/29/2022 05:44 / updated on 06/29/2022 05:45



The government would have selected Flávio Bolsonaro and Davi Alcolumbre, former president of the Senate, to lead the attacks against the CPI

The government launched an offensive to try to stop the installation of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Ministry of Education, designed to investigate allegations of corruption and influence peddling in the ministry. The request for the creation of the collegiate was filed yesterday by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). In the counterattack, the ruling base seeks to convince colleagues to withdraw the signature of the document and intends to appeal to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to demand that the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), prioritize the installation of other CPIs that wait in line. In addition, the release of secret budget resources was speeded up.

According to a survey by the Open Accounts Association with the Federal Government’s Integrated Financial Administration System (Siafi), only between June 22 – the date of the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro – and June 27, R$ 4.3 were paid. billion in amendments by the rapporteur, equivalent to 86% of the R$ 4.97 billion paid this month (see table). The amount is the highest recorded for this type of amendment in any month of the year, since 2020, according to public accounts specialist Gil Castello Branco, secretary general and founder of Contas Abertas. He recalled that the difference, of R$ 675.1 million, was related to the payment of the remainder payable from amendments from previous years.

According to the entity’s estimates, from January to yesterday, the total amount of amendments made by the rapporteur was R$ 5.7 billion, that is, 34.7% of the total foreseen in this year’s Budget for the rapporteur’s amendments: R$ 16, 5 billion. The figure is very close to the estimate of the commitment of these amendments made by the Joint Budget Committee (CMO), of R$ 5.8 billion.





The controversial amendments by the rapporteur-general, or RP9, created in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, are also known as the “secret budget”, due to the lack of transparency about the data from which parliamentarians benefit and where the money goes, according to a report by the newspaper O State of São Paulo.

“There has been a flurry of payment for amendments by the rapporteur-general in recent days, and they occurred during the opposition’s movement towards the establishment of the CPI of the MEC, after the arrest of former minister Milton Ribeiro”, warned Castello Branco, in an interview with Mail. “The government can even justify the electoral law as one of the reasons for the increase in the flow of payments for these amendments, but the movement since 22 was quite atypical when compared to previous years”, he highlighted.

When asked about the strong increase in the volume of payment of amendments by the rapporteur in recent days, the leader of the government, Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), denied any kind of take-it-yourself to bar the CPI of the MEC. He also ruled out the existence of a government movement to withdraw signatures for the creation of the commission. A minimum of 27 signatures are required, and the CPI’s request was filed with 31 signatories.

“There’s no take-along in the Senate. At no time was there any movement to withdraw any signature. And, on this subject (of payments), it doesn’t tell me anything. I have no participation, interference or interest,” said Portinho. . The leader also stressed that he does not have RP9 of extraordinary value. “Mine are transparent and published on my website”, he assured. When contacted, the Ministry of Economy, which is responsible for paying the amendments through the National Treasury, and the MEC did not comment on the matter until the closing of this edition.

Pressure

Portinho, however, presses to bar the collegiate. He pointed out that before the CPI of the MEC, there are four other protocols. “It is necessary to follow the chronological order, yes, because there is no judgment of convenience. It is not exclusive to Senator Randolfe’s CPI, he is not a privileged class senator”, he affirmed.

For the opposition, the onslaught of the senators is a mere attempt to stop the investigation, since there is no explicit rule in the regiment regarding whether or not to follow the chronological order of the CPI requirements. A parliamentarian commented that, for some time, the government base has tried to prevent the investigation. “They took out amendments, took out signatures, but they couldn’t stop it. Now, they’re going to try to ensure that, for the sake of order, the chronological order is obeyed,” he said, on condition of anonymity.

When filing the request, Randolfe Rodrigues said that, in addition to the complaints, there are other reasons to create the collegiate. “The ongoing investigation is under strong intervention and a strong threat. Since last week, everyone has been aware, in audio from Milton Ribeiro himself, that the President of the Republic clearly intervened to prevent the investigation from advancing”, commented.

According to Estadão, the government appointed senators Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), former president of the House, and Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) to lead the attacks against the CPI.