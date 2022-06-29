Great! GOL flights are now available online on AAdvantage for 7,500 miles to anywhere in Brazil

Excellent news! It is now possible to carry out emissions from the GOAL through the American Airlines website using miles from AAdvantage. The program charges 7,500 miles for issuance of segments within Brazil. It is also possible to combine GOL flights with American Airlines partner airlines online.
Issuing GOL flights with AAdvantage miles
AAdvantage uses the fixed table for ticketing with partner companies – such as GOL. The program charges:
- 7,500 miles for issuance of segments within Brazil (any route and/or domestic destination);
- 10,000 miles for emissions from segments within the “South America Region 2” – region in which Brazil is a part (with the exception of Manaus) along with Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.
It is also possible to combine GOL flights on American, British Airways, Iberia, Qatar and other airlines (see some examples below).
Examples of issuance
Here are some examples of issuing miles using the AAdvantage program to fly with GOL:
Excerpts within Brazil
Cost: 7,500 miles
Economic class
Company: GOL
Routes from Brazil to North America
Cost: 30,000 miles
Economic class
Company: GOL (pure) and GOL + American Airlines
Excerpts from Brazil to the Middle East
Cost: 60,000 miles
Economic class
Company: GOL + Qatar Airways
Routes from Brazil to Europe
Cost: 87,500 miles
Executive class
Company: GOL + Iberia and GOL + British Airways
Comment
This is very welcome news for AAdvantage members! With the integration of GOL’s award ticket inventory on the American website, we have the possibility of issuing online nationwide stretches for 7,500 miles – including for popular destinations, such as Fernando de Noronha.
From now on, as we have shown, it is also possible to mix GOL segments with international flights from American Airlines or from partner companies such as Iberia and Qatar online.
Remembering that, in both cases, it is necessary to find availability of award tickets on the desired date. During our searches, we found good availability of GOL segments throughout the country.
Did you like the news? Click here to access the GOL page on the American Airlines website.