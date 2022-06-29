Great! GOL flights are now available online on AAdvantage for 7,500 miles to anywhere in Brazil

Excellent news! It is now possible to carry out emissions from the GOAL through the American Airlines website using miles from AAdvantage. The program charges 7,500 miles for issuance of segments within Brazil. It is also possible to combine GOL flights with American Airlines partner airlines online.

Issuing GOL flights with AAdvantage miles

AAdvantage uses the fixed table for ticketing with partner companies – such as GOL. The program charges:

7,500 miles for issuance of segments within Brazil (any route and/or domestic destination);

10,000 miles for emissions from segments within the “South America Region 2” – region in which Brazil is a part (with the exception of Manaus) along with Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

It is also possible to combine GOL flights on American, British Airways, Iberia, Qatar and other airlines (see some examples below).

Examples of issuance

Here are some examples of issuing miles using the AAdvantage program to fly with GOL:

Excerpts within Brazil

Cost: 7,500 miles

Economic class

Company: GOL

Sao Paulo vs Rio de Janeiro Sao Paulo vs Recife

Sao Paulo vs Fernando de Noronha Sao Paulo vs Manaus

Routes from Brazil to North America

Cost: 30,000 miles

Economic class

Company: GOL (pure) and GOL + American Airlines

Brasilia vs Miami Belo Horizonte vs Sao Paulo vs Miami

Excerpts from Brazil to the Middle East

Cost: 60,000 miles

Economic class

Company: GOL + Qatar Airways

Rio de Janeiro vs Sao Paulo vs Doha Belo Horizonte vs Sao Paulo vs Doha

Routes from Brazil to Europe

Cost: 87,500 miles

Executive class

Company: GOL + Iberia and GOL + British Airways

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo vs Madrid Florianopolis vs Sao Paulo vs Madrid

Brasilia vs Sao Paulo vs London Goiania vs Sao Paulo vs London

Comment

This is very welcome news for AAdvantage members! With the integration of GOL’s award ticket inventory on the American website, we have the possibility of issuing online nationwide stretches for 7,500 miles – including for popular destinations, such as Fernando de Noronha.

From now on, as we have shown, it is also possible to mix GOL segments with international flights from American Airlines or from partner companies such as Iberia and Qatar online.

Remembering that, in both cases, it is necessary to find availability of award tickets on the desired date. During our searches, we found good availability of GOL segments throughout the country.

Did you like the news? Click here to access the GOL page on the American Airlines website.