Guedes misses penalty, and Corinthians draws goalless with Boca Juniors

Corinthians failed to open an advantage in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. In the first knockout game with Boca Juniors, played at Neo Química Arena, Timão missed a penalty with Róger Guedes, still in the first half, and was 0-0 with the Argentines. Now, Alvinegro decides on Bombonera your destiny in the main competition of clubs in South America.

With eight absences, five of them in midfield (Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz, Paulinho, Maycon and Cantillo), Corinthians had an alternative formation to face Boca. Timão could not impose itself at home and created few opportunities. In the final stage, Boca was superior in the match, made goalkeeper Cássio work and managed to take the tie to Argentina.

The final confrontation between the teams takes place in Buenos Aires, next Tuesday (5), at 21:30 (Brasília). Any tie in the return game takes the match to a penalty shootout, as there is no longer any qualifying goal criterion away from home in Libertadores.

The best: Gustavo Mantuan

It was Corinthians’ main offensive alternative throughout the match at Neo Química Arena. He created two clear scoring chances for his teammates and even suffered the penalty in the first half, which was wasted by Róger Guedes.

The worst: Villa

He committed an unnecessary penalty in the first half and failed to give Boca Juniors speed in the attack. He limited himself to taking the spaces out of Timão’s midfielders.

Boca fan commits act of racism

Before the ball rolled in Itaquera, a Boca Juniors fan was caught imitating a monkey in a gesture aimed at Corinthians. The Military Police were called, identified the person responsible for the act of racism and referred him to the Neo Química Arena police station. Four other fans of the Argentine team were also detained for the act of racism.

This was the third time in games between Corinthians and Boca Juniors this season that at least one Argentine fan was caught committing an act of racism against Brazilians.

Boca cancels Corinthians ball out

The first 20 minutes of the match at Neo Química Arena were not good football, both for Corinthians and Boca. The Argentines didn’t give Giuliano, Roni and Willian spaces to articulate the ball out and the game was tied in the middle of the field. Timão could not get out of the marking, and the Xeneizes also did not reach the goal defended by Cássio.

Missed penalty by Róger Guedes

In the final part of the first half, Corinthians created a play on the left side of the attack with Lucas Piton and the ball arrived at Gustavo Mantuan. The terrão cub disputed the ball with Marco Rojo, who opened his arm too much and hit Timão’s number 31 shirt in the face. The Chilean referee Roberto Tobar scored a penalty, but in the kick Róger Guedes stopped in the hands of Rossi.

Benedetto stops in Cassio

With the penalty save, Boca gained confidence in the match and launched the attack. In a quick counter-attack on the left side, the ball came over the top to Benedetto, practically inside the small area, with a strong header high up. Goalkeeper Cássio stretched out and made a very difficult defense to keep the score at 0x0.

Fagner feels pain and is substituted at half-time

A very important piece in the tactical scheme of Corinthians, the side Fagner fell on the lawn in the very next move and complained of pain to the coaching staff. The Portuguese Vítor Pereira sent João Pedro and Bruno Méndez to warm-up and, at the return of the interval, he put the Uruguayan on the field after the medical department vetoed the return of Fagner to the game.

Boca comes back better for the second half

The restart of the match was marked by the Argentine dominance in the midfield and also in the control of possession of the ball. Boca climbed the marking lines and advanced their sides, leaving Lucas Piton and Bruno Méndez stuck in the marking. Corinthians could not find the counterattacks and, for 15 minutes, was suffocated in the opposing pressure.

Argentines ask for Bruno Méndez penalty

In a quick attack on the right side, with Villa and Benedetto, Boca arrived at the entrance of the Corinthians area and tried to play the ball in the area. The Uruguayan Bruno Méndez intercepted the throw and the Argentines complained of touching the arm. All ten outfield players went to the referee asking for the penalty, however, after checking the VAR, no infraction was found in the play.

Corinthians misses clear chance with Adson

Corinthians’ best moment in the second half came after a table between Gustavo Mantuan and Roni on the right side of the attack. Timão’s number 31 entered the area, gained an advantage against his defender and rolled for Adson at the entrance of the small area to kick first. The shot, however, went wrong and the ball went to the baseline.

William feels his shoulder and worries

After a clean split in midfield, midfielder Willian went to the ground and asked for medical attention. The player dislocated his shoulder, stayed more than three minutes to get up and still tried to stay on the field. He, however, was replaced by Fábio Santos in the final minutes. The player will be re-evaluated to see if he is able to play the return game.

next games

Corinthians returns to the field on Saturday (2), at 16:30 (Brasília time), to measure forces with Fluminense, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place at Maracanã.

DATASHEET:

CORINTHIANS 0 x 0 BOCA JUNIORS

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Round of 16 first leg

Date and time: June 28, 2022 (Tuesday), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Roberto Tobar (CHI)

Assistants: Christian Schiemann (CHI) and Claudio Rios (CHI)

VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)

Yellow cards: Roni, João Victor and Lucas Piton (Corinthians); Alan Varela, Rojo and Villa (Boca Juniors)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner (Bruno Méndez), João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Roni, Giuliano and Adson (João Pedro); Willian (Fábio Santos), Mantuan and Róger Guedes (Júnior Moraes). Technician: Victor Pereira.

MOUTH JUNIORS: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sandez; Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero (Campuzano); Exequiel Zeballos (Ramirez), Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa. Technician: Sebastian Battaglia.