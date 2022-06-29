Health CPI in Uberlândia: without opposition councilors, names of commission members are published | Mining Triangle

Abatenio Marques (PP)

Antônio Augusto Queijinho (Citizenship)

Murilo Ferreira (PDT)

Nehemiah Micah (PSD)

Thais Andrade (PV)

Ordinance 299/2022 signed by the vice president of the Chamber, Gláucia da Saúde (PSDB) informed that in case of impediment or withdrawal of any of the designated members, new members will be appointed.

The document also specified that the initial deadline for completing the work to investigate actions and commissions of the Municipal Government in the monitoring and inspection of management contracts in the health area will be 90 days.

Opposition contested names

On the afternoon of June 21, the councilor Amanda Gondim (PDT)released a note stating that the choice of councilors to compose the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) on Health was held without representatives of the opposition bloc. The group is made up of her, in addition to the councilors Dandara (PT) and Claudia Guerra (PDT). Gondim stated that in this way, the CPI can be installed illegally and undemocratically.

“A commission of inquiry, which is a parliamentary instrument for oversight of the Executive, has no legitimacy if it is commanded only by councilors aligned with the Mayor! I am following these movements and, if necessary, I will take legal action. Laws and bylaws must be obeyed!”said the parliamentarian that was the name indicated by the opposition to compose the commission.

From the publication in O Legislativo, the role of each councilor within the commission will be defined. The CPI’s work is expected to begin in early July.

Signed by councilors Murilo Ferreira (Rede), Amanda Gondim (PDT), Cláudia Guerra (PDT), Cristiano Caporezzo (PL), Dandara (PT), Dudu – Luiz Eduardo (PROS), Fabão (Pros), Liza Prado (Patriota) and Odair José (Avante), the request for the installation of the CPI da Saúde was filed on May 30

In day 15th of June the CPI requirement was published, when each parliamentary bloc had 2 working days to nominate the members who would compose the commission.

According to the press office of the City Council, the meeting for deliberation/appointment of members was held this Tuesday (21) with the presence of 23 parliamentarians.

Currently, the management of municipal public health in Uberlândia is carried out through an agreement with the Paulista Association for the Development of Medicine (SPDM) and the Sal da Terra Missionin addition to direct hiring made by the Municipal Health Department.

One of the questions that councilors want to ask is about the expenses that SPDM has to maintain the service in Uberlândia, such as R$ 50 thousand for a law firm in the State of São Paulo and another R$ 200 thousand monthly for a São Paulo company information technology.

It is also questioned the direct hiring by the Municipal Health Department of consultancies, law firms, accounting, lectures and other activities. Another point is the payment of R$ 70 thousand for a lecture by Mario Sérgio Cortella, which would have been paid with resources that, according to councilors, were intended to combat Covid-19.

SPDM said in a note that “is open and very calm to collaborate with the councilors of uberlândia on health management in the municipality. SPDM is one of the largest philanthropic health entities in Brazil, formed by highly qualified professionals, who contribute in different sectors to excellence in the quality of care, aiming at patient safety. We manage hospital and outpatient units, with the aim of bringing the most advanced medical knowledge to the entire population. SPDM took over management in June 2018. Our work has always been guided by transparency, with open and public accountability to whomever is interested. SPDM is above political and economic interests. We are proud to serve the population and provide opportunities and decent wages to our employees”.

THE TV Integration also contacted the Municipality of Uberlândia and the Sal da Terra Mission to take a position on the issue, but there was no response until the last update of the article.