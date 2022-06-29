Health units open on Saturday for Covid and Influenza vaccination

1

Priscila Medeiros/Bauru City Hall The application will take place without scheduling (see, in the table, the units participating in the action)

The Municipality of Bauru, through the Health Department, will open the UBSs and USFs this Saturday (2), from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, for the application of Influenza and Covid-19 vaccines to the entire population. The childhood vaccine calendar will also be updated. The application will take place without scheduling (see, in the table, the units participating in the action).

Only the UBSs of Centro, Vila Falcão, Bela Vista, Geisel and Chapadão/Mendonça will not participate in the immunization, as they provide medical care on demand on Saturdays.

The Department of Health reinforces that this is a good opportunity for people to catch up on vaccinations, as the health units will only work for this purpose on Saturday.

For those who will take the Influenza vaccine, it is necessary to present RG, CPF and proof of residence. The immunizer is applied in a single dose and is released for the entire population aged 6 months or older.

To receive the Covid-19 vaccine, it is necessary to show RG, CPF, proof of residence and the card with the previous doses. At this time, the first and second doses are applied to people aged 5 years and over; the additional burden for individuals aged 12 and over (four months after the second); and also the fourth dose for citizens aged 40 and over and health professionals (four months after the third). The fifth dose is also applied to immunosuppressed elderly people.

The influenza and coronavirus vaccine can be taken on the same day, if the person wishes. Those who have had Covid must wait a month from the onset of symptoms to receive one of these immunizers.

Finally, the application of the other vaccines of the children’s calendar will also be held this Saturday. Parents must present the child’s documents and immunization card, so that the health unit professionals can check which doses are pending.