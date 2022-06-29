heritage conquered even Snoop Dogg

Marechal Hermes’ French fries started to be considered Cultural Heritage of a material nature in Rio de Janeiro, through Law 9692, published in the Official Gazette of the state on Monday (23).

The snack that received the title has been sold at the stall of trader Ademar de Barros Moreira, 67, for over 30 years.

The toothpicks gained fame for the giant portions of up to 3 kg that come topped with generous layers of fried cheese, chicken, pepperoni and bacon.

So much abundance impressed even the rapper Snoop Dogg, who in a video published this Friday (24) praised Ademar as the “King of Rio de Janeiro’s Fries”. The musician joked that this is the reference to be shown to the management of other restaurants when they save on the portion of fries served.

The tent recognized by law is on Rua João Vicente, next to the Marechal Hermes train station, in the North Zone of Rio. The trailer is simple, but it’s always packed with people of all ages. It works from Monday to Monday, always from 5 pm and goes until dawn, between 2 am and 3 am, depending on the movement.

The place only works with French fries, but what stands out are the sizes. There are four portions according to weight, being 1.5 kg (R$ 25); 2 kg (BRL 30); 2.5 kg (R$40) and 3 kg (R$45). The space does not deliver and the customer can choose between eating on the spot or ordering to go. “We do not deliver for quality reasons as the potato, after a while, becomes soft and no longer has the same texture”, justifies the trader.

Ademar de Barros Moreira, the “King of Fries of Rio de Janeiro”, according to rapper Snoop Dogg Image: Playback/Instagram

The exaggeration in the side dishes is another attraction of the snack. On top of the sticks can come a veritable mountain of shredded chicken, pepperoni, bacon and lots of catupiry, cheddar and grated cheese, as well as mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup, according to the customer’s taste.

Even with all this, according to Ademar de Barros, if the customer asks, there is still a cry. “There are always some who ask us to do more in one thing or another and we do so”, he says.

It was from this “cry” that the idea of ​​the giant fries came about 10 years ago, after more than 20 years of offering the recipe in the traditional size. “As customers always asked to be perfect and I had the idea of ​​creating larger sizes to suit various tastes and pockets”.

There are portions for all appetites and budgets at Batata da Marechal Image: Playback/Instagram

The novelty has become a tradition in the place, which is a mandatory stop for those who go there daily and even a tourist attraction in the region. “We receive people from all over (sic). There are some who come from far away, even from the United States, Portugal. Famous people come too, even Romário has passed through here”.

Over the years, demand grew so much that the merchant had to rent a spot in front of the tent to house the kitchen. The space already had a lounge with tables and chairs for on-site consumption, but since 2020, with the beginning of the pandemic, it only serves as a place of preparation.

In addition to the size, the number of ingredients in the preparation is also impressive. Every fifteen days, there are at least 10 tons of fresh potatoes. Proteins are purchased daily, with 25 kg of chicken, 70 kg of pepperoni and between 40 kg and 50 kg of bacon.

Seu Ademar with his hand on the ‘dough’, or rather, on the potato that receives complements such as pepperoni, bacon and fried chicken Image: Playback/Instagram

The secret, according to Ademar, is choosing the right potato and being careful with the amount of oil. “You have to know how to choose a good potato, otherwise it will go wilted right after frying. The best potatoes are argentina and asterix. You have to control the amount of oil and dry them well after they are ready”.

To handle the orders, the merchant has a team of six employees who are divided between cutting and frying the potato in nine fryers. Today he only takes care of the service. On busy days, the space can sell a ton, with the fryers working simultaneously.

With the news of the title in the middle of Monday, considered a day of low movement, sales doubled. “Usually we sell about 500 or 600 kilos on weaker days, but so many people came that there was a line and we sold almost a ton of potatoes”, he celebrated.

There are also options for sauces and snacks. Image: Playback/Instagram

Ademar de Barros says that the title was a gift for the 33 years that the tent celebrates in 2022. “Many people came to congratulate me. I was very happy because here we work honestly every day. I thank everyone who collaborated for this, all the reports that came out and showed our real work to the people”.