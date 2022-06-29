HOL integrates national genetic database research for SUS

Center for High Complexity in Oncology (Cacon), the Ophir Loyola Hospital (HOL) was one of the Brazilian centers selected by the Ministry of Health’s Program to Support Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS), to participate in the study. multicenter “Onco-Genomes Brasil: mapping of breast and prostate cancer in the Brazilian public system”. The initiative is coordinated by Hospital Moinhos de Ventos, in Rio Grande do Sul, and is part of the federal government’s Genomes Brazil Program.

The project will recruit and perform genomic sequencing of 550 cancer patients, 300 of which are breast cancer patients and 250 have prostate cancer. Clinical oncologist at Ophir Loyola Hospital, Dr. Danielle Feio, who has a background in research in the field of oncology, will be the principal investigator (PI) of the project and responsible for conducting the research at Cacon, in Belém. Initially, the HOL will collect samples and send them to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein for analysis of the genomic and phenotypic data necessary for the genetic mapping of patients with hereditary breast and prostate cancer.

The researcher explains that the definition of the somatic and germinal molecular profile of the most common types of cancer in the Brazilian population will help SUS medicine to offer a more assertive and personalized treatment for patients with locally advanced breast tumors. “A priori, the study will benefit breast cancer patients who are HER2+ receptors, a protein expressed on the surface of the tumor, making it grow and spread faster. They are those who benefit from the use of an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody, Trastuzumab.”

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins produced in the laboratory to help the immune system recognize malignant cells and thus fight the tumor. About 30 to 40 women with the HER2 profile, who use Trastuzumab and their relatives, will benefit from genetic counseling at Ophir Loyola. All have a locally advanced tumor and must start chemotherapy before undergoing the surgical procedure.

“Genetic mapping will detect whether this patient has developed hereditary breast cancer, mutations and pathogenic variants. Through genetic testing, we will know if she expresses mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which increase the chance of developing breast and ovarian cancer. That is, if the genetic analysis detects the mutation, she may benefit, in the future, from a prophylactic mastectomy of the other breast, not yet affected. The measure will prevent the development of contralateral cancer, as well as the removal of the ovaries, will prevent cancer in these glands”, explains Danielle Feio.

Also according to the researcher, the patient with a positive BRCA mutation profile has a germline mutation inherited from the mother. “It is for this reason that the sisters and daughters of these patients will also be screened, given genetic counseling and followed up early. And, in the future, they can be subjected to genetic testing to identify possible mutations in non-pathogenic, cancer-predisposing genes, to benefit from a prophylactic mastectomy and oophorectomy (removal of the ovaries), “said the HOL oncologist.

Danielle Feio points out that genetic mapping brings specialists even closer to patients with the monitoring of families and the adoption of preventive measures to prevent another family member from developing the disease. “We will have a genetic view of that patient to anticipate and help her down the road. There are other genes that cause breast cancer and effective drugs to fight them, that is, in addition to Trastuzumab, this patient can benefit from other types of chemotherapy”, she highlights.

The first phase of the study will end in 2023. The samples of genetic material collected at the HOL will be sent to São Paulo. Patients diagnosed with the HER2+ profile will have the data entered into the multigene breast cancer panel. Genetic monitoring will be performed by Dr. Danielle Feio, according to clinical protocols established by a geneticist at Hospital Moinho dos Ventos. The beginning of collections in patients with prostate cancer is scheduled for the month of November.

According to the oncologist, she is proud to collaborate with the evolution of national public health as a specialist at a Teaching and Research Hospital, Ophir Loyola. “It is relevant for institutional scientific development to work in multicenter studies that seek to identify genetic alterations responsible for the incidence of cancer in the population. The Hospital is participating with scientific research allied to a large center that is the Moinho dos Ventos, being sponsored by Proadi-SUS. This opens the door to other clinical research, including drug research, and even international centers”, he concludes.

Text by Leila Cruz / Ascom Ophir Loyola