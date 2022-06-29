How to apply for scholarships of up to BRL 135,000 in Canada?

Also check which documents are required by the program.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

Students who wish to undertake professional training programs abroad have until August 5th to apply for vacancies offered by the province of Quebec, Canada. They are courses distributed in all areas, biological, exact and human.

Thus, candidates of any nationality, except Canadian and French citizens, are able to apply.

The value of scholarships ranges from $14,000, approximately R$73,000 to $26,000, approximately R$135,500.00, including health insurance. The total amount invested by the government of Québec in the program is $700,000, which corresponds to 30 scholarships. Therefore, the benefit can be used for the student’s living expenses during the course of studies.

Registrations

Therefore, to apply for one of the scholarships, you must be of legal age, not be a resident of Canada before the professional training program starts and not be a beneficiary of other types of scholarships. Furthermore, it is necessary to prove a financial contribution of CAD $3,000 (approximately R$ 12,000).

In this way, registrations can be made at this link until August 5th.

professional training programs

In summary, the province of Québec offers the following professional training programs:

Administration, Commerce and Information Technology; Agriculture and Fisheries; Art; Beauty Care; Buildings and Public Works; Chemistry and Biology; communications; Electrotechnology; Environment and Forest Management; Food and Tourism Services; Forestry and Pulp and Paper; Health services; Maintenance Mechanics; Mechanical Manufacturing; Metallurgical Technology; Mining and Site Operations; Maintenance of Motorized Equipment; Joinery and Furniture Manufacturing.

Required documents

In summary, the documents required for registration are:

2 reference letters completed by 2 different people;

Copy of the main page of the passport;

Copy of birth certificate;

Copy of all transcripts for each of the programs mentioned in the academic documents section;

Copy of all diplomas obtained;

Copy of all awards or distinctions received;

Proficiency in English (TOEFL, IELTS, among others).

