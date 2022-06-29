Hulk misses penalty at the end, and Atlético-MG draws with Emelec

It was up to Mineirão to define the spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, but Atlético-MG can really regret the 1-1 draw with Emelec, tonight (28), at the George Capwell stadium, in Guayaquil ( EQUI). Galo had the chance of victory in the 42nd minute of the second half, but Hulk stopped goalkeeper Ortiz by wasting the penalty that could give Alvinegro the victory.

In addition to the missed penalty, Atlético was superior to Emelec. Despite the expulsion of midfielder Allan, 21 minutes into the final stage, the best chances were created by the Brazilian team, which reinforces the feeling that the final score could have been positive for Galo.

With the result, Atlético need to beat Emelec next Tuesday (5), to advance to the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Another tie takes the decision to the penalty shootout, while Emelec plays for a simple victory.

Who did well: Ortiz

the goalkeeper Pedro Ortiz was decisive to keep Emelec alive in the dispute. He defended a ball face to face with Hulk and then took the penalty taken by the Atlético forward.

Who was bad: Allan

In a bid in which the foul went to Atlético, midfielder Allan had a falling out with Jackson Rodríguez and was sent off, after a VAR review. The athletican actually landed an elbow on the Ecuadorian team player. With Allan’s red, Galo played for more than 20 minutes with one player less.

Atlético-MG’s game: kick for the Hulk

Atlético-MG players celebrate Ademir’s goal against Emelec for the Copa Libertadores round of 16 Image: RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP

Atlético-MG’s game strategy in Ecuador was to try long balls with Hulk, as it worked in some shots. Including, in the play of the alvinegro goal, when shirt 7 dominated Everson’s throw and passed to Nacho, who left Ademir free to score. Despite the technical superiority, Atlético chose to play on the counterattack.

Chronology

Atlético opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the first half, with forward Ademir. Merits also to Hulk, who dominated a ball thrown by goalkeeper Everson with great quality. Galo’s number 7 made the pivot and passed to Nacho, who found Ademir alone, inside the area, to finish in the right corner of goalkeeper Ortiz. Emelec’s equalizer was a penalty, taken by captain Sebastián Rodríguez, in the 13th minute of the second half. The penalty was awarded after analysis by VAR, which saw an elbow from the defender in the face of the forward of the Ecuadorian team.

Scare at the end of the first half

With a more defensive posture, Atlético played a game without scares. Until the 41st minute of the first half, when the defense made a mistake and Jackson Rodríguez was left alone with Everson, but luckily for Galo, the finish was on the post.

Missed goal and penalty for Emelec

Sebastian Rodriguez, from Emelec, celebrates a goal against Atlético-MG in the Copa Libertadores Image: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP

Atlético managed to counterattack at the beginning of the second half and Hulk left Ademir alone, but shirt 19 kicked goalkeeper Pedro Ortiz. But if the ball goes in, nothing would count. The origin of the move was the penalty for Emelec, scored after analysis by VAR. Nathan Silva hit the arm in the opponent’s face and the penalty was well marked.

Hulk miss penalty

When everything was heading for a draw, Atlético had a great chance with Hulk, who was knocked down inside the area. But Galo’s number 7 missed the penalty, which was well saved by goalkeeper Ortiz.

DATASHEET:

EMELEC 1 x 1 ATLÉTICO-MG

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Round of 16 first leg

Place: George Capwell, in Guayaquil (EQU)

Date and time: June 28, 2022, at 7:15 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

Assistants: Juan Belatti (ARG) and Diego Bonfa (ARG)

VAR: Johny Bossio (ARG)

Yellow cards: Bruno Pitton, Eddie Guevara, Jackson Rodriguez, Arroyo and Marlon Mejia (EME); Nathan Silva (CAM)

Red card: Alan (CAM)

goals: Ademir, in the 15th minute of the first half; Sebastián Rodríguez, in the 13th minute of the second half

EMELEC: Pedro Ortiz, Bryan Carabalí, Marlon Mejía (Garcés), Eddie Guevara and Jackson Rodriguez (Vera); Dixon Arroyo, Sebastián Rodríguez, José Cevallos (Romario Caicedo) and Alexis Zapata; Bruno Pitton and Alejandro Cabeza (Quiroga). Technician: Ismael Rescalvo

ATLETIC-MG: Everson, Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otávio, Rubens (Réver) and Nacho Fernández (Caleb); Ademir (Vargas) and Hulk. Technician: Turkish Mohamed