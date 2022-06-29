Hyundai Creta 2023 gets a sunroof that opens by voice and gets more expensive

With the recent addition of the sporty N Line version, the 2023 Hyundai Creta is finally in stores. In addition to the extra spice, the compact SUV now has a sunroof with voice command opening and closing – an item previously found only in much more expensive models, such as some BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Just as it is possible to operate the power windows by voice command, the Hyundai Creta 2023 now closes and opens the sunroof through the voice command of the driver or passengers. Just press the voice command key on the steering wheel and ask the SUV to perform the function.

“With the 2023 Hyundai Creta lineup, we are following our strategy of bringing premium content to our customers and making the driving experience even more enjoyable,” explains Gerardo Carmona, Hyundai’s commercial vice president for Central and South America.

readjustments up

But the novelty came with higher prices. All versions of Crete 2023, except for the recently released N Line, are more expensive. The model now starts at R$120,190 in the Comfort version, which used to cost R$115,790 – that is, it is R$4,400 more expensive. Limited rose from R$130,090 to R$132,290, revealing an adjustment of R$2,200.

The Platinum version was divided into two: without a sunroof for R$143,890 and with a roof for R$152,090. Before, it cost R$ 148,790 and had a sunroof as a standard item. Nothing has changed in the R$159,490 of the Creta N Line, while the top-of-the-line Ultimate version went from R$160,990 to R$165,290.

It is worth remembering that the Comfort, Limited, Platinum without sunroof, Platinum with sunroof and N Line versions are equipped with a 1.0 three-cylinder turbo engine with 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm of torque. The Ultimate version is the only one with the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 167 hp and 20.6 kgfm of torque. All models use a six-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai Creta 2023: prices and versions

Comfort – BRL 120,190

Limited – BRL 132,290

Platinum – BRL 143,890

Platinum with sunroof – BRL 152,090

N Line – BRL 159,490

Ultimate – BRL 165,290

>>Creta N Line opens Hyundai sports brand for R$ 159,490

>>Mini Creta: new restyled Hyundai Venue has a look revealed

>>Hyundai HB20S: Everything is against him, even driving time | Evaluation