“I can’t imagine the pain”; Jojo Todynho opens up about the case of Klara Castanho and supports the actress

On Monday night (27), the singer Jojo Todynho used social media to speak out about the case of actress Klara Castanhowho was exposed in the media for becoming pregnant, the victim of a rape, and giving the baby directly for adoption.

In a sequence of videos on Instagram Stories, Jojo supported the actress, sending strength and support to her at this time. “I have pain in my soul“, vented the singer, who failed to hide his indignation at the repercussion of the story, criticizing Antônia Fontenelle and journalist Leo Dias, who publicized the case even before Klara herself..

“I had a great affection, a huge respect for Antonia and Leo. And it’s over. I’m very sad”, said. Then, Jojo revealed that she was distressed by the situation, without even being able to imagine how Klara could be at this moment: “I can’t imagine the pain Klara is feeling […] I wonder, you carried something for 9 months that you didn’t plan. A whirlwind is not easy. Obviously when you have a child it generates love, but there are also the upheavals of everything that happened. [nessa história]“.

The artist, who has already spoken publicly about her desire to be a mother, also reflected on pregnancy in a woman’s life, noting that, although it is a special moment in the lives of many, it is a moment of great cruelty in Klara’s life. “Pregnancy is so beautiful, it’s a gift in a woman’s life. How many women want to have children and can’t? And Klarinha has to go through this cruelty, in this way. I imagine how painful it is for her. I have pain in my soul”emphasized once again.